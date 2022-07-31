Baseball promotions, giveaways, themed nights at Cleveland-area ballparks in August

www.cleveland.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Medina resident takes helm at Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland (JGSC) has announced that Medina resident Deborah A. Katz, JD, PhD, will serve as its new president. Katz previously held the position of first vice president of programming. Katz grew up in Pepper Pike, the daughter of Gary I. and Nancy...
Blackbird Records and Operation Fandom to open Medina location this weekend
MEDINA, Ohio – A record store is returning to Medina’s local shopping offerings this weekend, when Blackbird Records opens its third location in Northeast Ohio on Friday, Aug. 5. The shop will be paired with its sister business Operation Fandom, focused on vintage toys and collectibles. It’s a...
Berea-Midpark football 2022 preview: Titans embracing smash-mouth identity — Camp tour
BEREA, Ohio — Big wins last year could prove to be a pivotal moment for Berea-Midpark’s football program. It won at Southwestern Conference rival Avon Lake and in the OHSAA Division I playoffs at Brunswick, but saw some big pieces graduate after the season. That list included three-year starting quarterback Luke Devins, versatile DeAngelo Borders and Devin Johnson, who is now at Miami (Ohio).
JumpStart alum to head up Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s revamped data-analysis office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb has selected Elizabeth Crowe as the new director of quality control and performance management – the city’s data-analysis arm that Bibb intends to revamp in hopes of improving city operations. Crowe, who starts in the role on Monday, spent the last...
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Cuyahoga Falls to host fire truck pull fundraiser Sept. 3
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros series preview, pitching matchups
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is a preview of the series between the Guardians and Astros. Where: Progressive Field, Thursday through Sunday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes will televise Thursday through Saturday’s games. Peacock will televise Sunday’s game. WTAM and WMMS will carry the series. Pitching matchups: RHP Justin...
Guard and center watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting a 12-part series on the top players at every position, including guards and centers.
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.25 million or more in July; see which one topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1.25 million in July, including two each in Rocky River and Shaker Heights, the latter with the highest sales price in the county last month of $1.63 million. The other homes which sold for $1.25 million or more...
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood offer independent living for adults with disabilities
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities who are seeking independent living now have a new option. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up, using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
