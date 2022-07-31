ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baseball promotions, giveaways, themed nights at Cleveland-area ballparks in August

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastlake, OH
City
Niles, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

Berea-Midpark football 2022 preview: Titans embracing smash-mouth identity — Camp tour

BEREA, Ohio — Big wins last year could prove to be a pivotal moment for Berea-Midpark’s football program. It won at Southwestern Conference rival Avon Lake and in the OHSAA Division I playoffs at Brunswick, but saw some big pieces graduate after the season. That list included three-year starting quarterback Luke Devins, versatile DeAngelo Borders and Devin Johnson, who is now at Miami (Ohio).
BEREA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Straw
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Falls to host fire truck pull fundraiser Sept. 3

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Field#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Ballpark#State College Spikes#Motown Disco
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
nypressnews.com

Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio

For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood offer independent living for adults with disabilities

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities who are seeking independent living now have a new option. The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up, using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy