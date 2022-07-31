Pine Creek Township bridge replacement to start Monday

therecord-online.com
Related
therecord-online.com
New paving ongoing in Woodward Township, Lock Haven
DUNNSTOWN, PA – A Glenn O. Hawbaker crew on Tuesday put down a first coat of new pavement on the Coudersport Pike section from the Jay Street Veterans Bridge to Mill Hill Road in Woodward Township. That work was completed Tuesday morning and another crew put down temporary highway...
Milton Twp. road closure extended
A necessary detour follows Mahoning Avenue to Duck Creek Road to Palmyra Road.
I-80 reopened following westbound accident
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – I-80 is now reopened following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred on the westbound side of traffic. The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. The accident is on the westbound side from Milesburg to Snow Shoe. As of 9:00, the roadway is open again.
State College
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development
Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
Tioga County man arrested for string of burglaries along Route 6
Mansfield, Pa. — A Tioga County man who was kicked out of a homeless shelter is accused of going back and stealing items, as well as burglarizing nearby residences and businesses along Route 6. Patrick A. Huey, 49, of Mansfield, was arraigned on July 26 on 37 charges of felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor theft charges, and summaries of criminal mischief. The string of burglaries began on April 11 when...
therecord-online.com
Parade floats needed for Flaming Foliage Festival
Celebrating 73 years this year the Flaming Foliage Festival Committee is excited to announce that they are seeking parade floats and special vehicles for this year’s festival. As in years past, the Committee is asking for a description and size of the parade float or special vehicle to ensure...
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Clinton County accepts state election grant
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday gave their approval to a $112,442 state grant towards the local costs associated with staging the November election. The election marks the first time Pennsylvania will be providing its counties with financial assistance to help underwrite the costs of...
wkok.com
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
wkok.com
Six Teenagers Injured in Union County Three-Vehicle Crash Saturday
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A three-vehicle accident has left six teenagers injured, including one flown to the hospital. No names are disclosed by troopers because the individuals are not adults, Milton state police say injured and flown to the hospital was a 16-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were also seriously hurt.
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
therecord-online.com
Clinton County trio seeking public help for Kentucky flood victims
FLEMINGTON, PA – Noting the recent devesting flooding in eastern Kentucky, several Clinton County government employees are asking the public for its help in proving supplies to flood victims. Jon Plessinger, 911 CAD Supervisor/Risk Management Coordinator/EMA On-Call Duty Officer at the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services, said Monday...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield County man was killed after his motorcycle overturned and struck a vehicle in Woodward Township on Monday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:51 a.m. on Monday, August 1, along West Hannah Street, in Woodward Township, Clearfield County.
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
therecord-online.com
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
Thief steals $2,000 from victim's locked vehicle in Tioga County
Mansfield, Pa. -- An unknown suspect broke into a victim's vehicle in Tioga County and stole $2,000. State police at Mansfield say the vehicle was parked at the victim's residence on N. Bullock Road in Richmond Township when the theft occurred on July 25. The suspect broke into the locked vehicle and took a Pittsburgh Steelers money clip that held $2,000 in cash. The suspect also removed a credit card, a debit card, multiple personal IDs, and a checkbook. Police noted the vehicle also sustained damage on both sides from a key. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
WOLF
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
Comments / 0