Alex Jones Says 'Ashamed' Court Staff Fist Bump Him Over Sandy Hook Trial

Richard Glassman
4d ago
I am totally confused. What is wrong with being held responsible for spewing total absolute lies about the death of children that so so terribly damaged and harmed the parents and families.
Reply(4)
32
Colleen Talbot
3d ago
sure Alex, Sure... this is why you asked your audience to come to protest at the courthouse and NO ONE SHOWED UP! all I can say is you have a vivid imagination.... but we knew that already because that's the reason you're being sued in the first place.
Reply
7
Viva Satire!
4d ago
When Alex Jones states something, only people who need psychiatric treatment like him believe it!
Reply(21)
29
Comments / 35