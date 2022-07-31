ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Alex Jones Says 'Ashamed' Court Staff Fist Bump Him Over Sandy Hook Trial

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

Richard Glassman
4d ago

I am totally confused. What is wrong with being held responsible for spewing total absolute lies about the death of children that so so terribly damaged and harmed the parents and families.

Reply(4)
32
Colleen Talbot
3d ago

sure Alex, Sure... this is why you asked your audience to come to protest at the courthouse and NO ONE SHOWED UP! all I can say is you have a vivid imagination.... but we knew that already because that's the reason you're being sued in the first place.

Reply
7
Viva Satire!
4d ago

When Alex Jones states something, only people who need psychiatric treatment like him believe it!

Reply(21)
29
Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer tells Alex Jones to ‘shut your mouth’ during tense exchange at Sandy Hook lawsuit

Alex Jones was told to “shut your mouth” during a tense exchange with a lawyer of a Sandy Hook family.The InfoWars host approached representatives of Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was killed in the massacre, after they gave testimony on Tuesday.Jones accused lawyers of feeding the jury “fake videos” during his defamation trial, sparking a response from one of the attorneys.“Oh shut your mouth,” the lawyer told Jones as he walked away.“That’s what you’re trying to do, shut my mouth, you’ll never succeed,” Jones responded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Alex Jones 'never intentionally meant to hurt' Sandy Hook family suing for defamationAlex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorneySteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding Fathers
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
The Independent

Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
AUSTIN, TX
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Fist Bumps#Infowars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy