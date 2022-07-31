Euro 2022 goals of the tournament: Mead on fire and Russo’s cheeky backheel

England captured the hearts and attention of the nation at Euro 2022 and scored some stunning goals along the way.

Three of the Lionesses’ star performers – Beth Mead , Alessia Russo and Georgia Stanway – are surely in the running for goal of the tournament.

Other contenders include Delphine Cascarino, Guro Reiten and Danielle van de Donk.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tournament’s finest strikes.

Guro Reiten – Norway 4 Northern Ireland 1, July 7

Norway already had a 3-1 lead when Reiten stepped up to take a free-kick just outside the area. She kept her effort fairly low, curling it over her team-mates in the wall who ducked as the ball flew into the back of the net.

Delphine Cascarino – France 5 Italy 1, July 10

Grace Geyoro may have taken the headlines as the first women’s Euros player to claim a first-half hat-trick, but Cascarino scored the goal of the game. She collected the ball on the left and cut inside before unleashing a drive that dipped and swerved into the bottom corner.

Danielle van de Donk – Netherlands 3 Portugal 2, July 13

With the game poised at 2-2, Van de Donk snatched a stunning winner for the Netherlands. The ball was played to her just outside the box and she turned and unleashed a superb curling shot into the top corner.

Georgia Stanway – England 2 Spain 1, July 20

Having hauled themselves level with a late goal from Russo, England’s hard-fought quarter-final clash with Spain went to extra time. The tie was settled in style when Stanway collected the ball and, with the defence backing off, let fly from 25 yards with a stunning strike.

Beth Mead – England 4 Sweden 0, July 26

Mead calmed England nerves in their semi-final against Sweden with her 34th-minute opener. She controlled Lucy Bronze’s driven cross superbly and let the ball bounce before thumping it past the keeper.

Alessia Russo – England 4 Sweden 0, July 26

Russo showed superb improvisation for England’s third. Having missed a straightforward chance from close range she was going away from goal with two defenders close by. However, she sent a brilliant backheeled effort through the legs of the goalkeeper and into the net.