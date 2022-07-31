ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume’: Taron Egerton reveals he turned down young Han Solo role

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQIpU_0gzRNPCv00

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has claimed that he turned down the role of a young Han Solo in the Star Wars prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story .

The actor revealed that he got as far as donning the character’s famous costume and meeting the character of Chewbacca but ultimately turned it down.

Alden Ehrenreich ( Hail, Ceasar! ) was eventually cast as the younger version of Harrison Ford ’s buccanneering space smuggler, though the film – and Ehrenreich’s performance – was met with mixed reviews.

Egerton discussed the role during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I’ll be honest, I got on the Falcon,” he said, referring to Han Solo’s spacecraft, the Millenium Falcon.

“I was with Chewie. I was in the full costume,” he continued. “I felt like I got there, I did it, I lived it.”

He ultimately felt that he would not have suited the role of a younger Ford, and stepped away during the following round of auditions.

“It just felt to me like I didn’t feel... like you know when we mentioned earlier, that thing when I read the Kingsman script and I was like, ‘This is… I’ve gotta do this. This is my part,’” he said. “I just didn’t feel it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvWpz_0gzRNPCv00

While he had previously spoken about wanting to be considered for the role, the podcast appearance marks the first time Egerton has confirmed he auditioned for Solo.

“It’s far enough in the past now that I feel I can say that,” he added. “I hope no one feels annoyed that I have said it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Winner Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

On Sunday (July 31st) “The Voice” season 10 winner Alisan Porter announced she is engaged to professional dancer and her long-time boyfriend Justin de Vera. In a sweet post on Instagram, which featured some snapshots of the couple posing with her new engagement ring, “The Voice” star declared, “Last night while David Gray played our song, [Justin] did the damn thang! It was perfect and full circle and very US. The love I have for you runs through many lifetimes my Beesh so as you always say… In this life and the next and the next and the next.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
The Independent

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘They/Them’ Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That’s Smarter Than It Is Scary

Respect, Renew, Rejoice. These are the three words that greet visitors entering Whilster Camp, the fictional conversion therapy program at the center of John Logan’s sinister directorial debut They/Them. From a distance, the camp and its surrounding acreage resemble any other: Log cabins dot the premise, the waters of the serene lake glisten in the sun, the sky is a clear blue. The counselors beam and recite banal motivations. But the camp is a menacing place — a site where Owen Whilster (a brilliant Kevin Bacon), its director, runs a week-long program to turn gay young adults straight. Conversion therapy — a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Supported Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Reveals Plans for an Emmy FYC Fest This Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video is activating its Emmy Phase 2 plans, throwing an “FYC Fest” the weekend of Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 to tout its 30 Emmy nominations. The weekend event will take place in three different locations in the Los Angeles area, including Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. The outdoor activations will be inspired by Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Lucy and Desi” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.” Among the attractions will be mini golf games, themed to some...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Han Solo#The Millenium Falcon#Ford
The Independent

I Just Killed My Dad: The true-crime series you’ll want to add to your Netflix watchlist

Netflix is about to release a true-crime documentary that’s sure to become a word-of-mouth hit.The streaming service has a history of shining light on little-known stories that go on to disturb and horrify viewers.Recently, Girl in the Picture, a film about a young mother whose tragic death was followed by the kidnapping of her son, shocked people so much that those who watched it issued warnings to prospective viewers.Director Skye Borgman is behind the brand new three-part series, which is called I Just Killed My Dad.On Netflix, the synopsis reads: “Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it....
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for not wearing hairnet or gloves in cosmetics lab

Kylie Jenner has been accused of not following sanitation protocols after she was pictured visiting the Kylie Cosmetics lab without a hairnet or gloves.On Wednesday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul visited the cosmetics factory in Milan, Italy, where she shared with her followers a behind-the-scenes look at upcoming Kylie Cosmetics products. “We are in Milan for 24 hours to visit all of the makeup factories to check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I am very excited about, and I wanted to take you guys along with me,” Jenner said in a TikTok video posted to her account.“Perfecting new...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Livia Firth says waist belt worn by Carrie Bradshaw promoted unrealistic body image

Livia Firth has criticised certain styles worn by Sex and The City’s (SATC) main character Carrie Bradshaw for making “women feel bad about their bodies”.The former wife of actor Colin Firth, who is a sustainable fashion campaigner, took to Instagram to share her thoughts about a style worn by Carrie, (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and emulated by Louis Vuitton.The look showed Carrie and the Louis Vuitton model’s toned bare midriffs, each with a belt wrapped tightly around to accentuate their waists.Louis Vuitton showcased the tummy-revealing style, complete with a structured glittering crop top and matching tiered mini skirt, in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck accused of stealing lyrics for new album 18

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been accused of stealing lyrics from a poem and using them on their joint album 18.Their song “Sad Motherf***in’ Parade” allegedly takes several lines from “Hobo Ben”, a poem and song by Slim Wilson, the alias of a man who served time for murder and armed robbery.According to Rolling Stone, the lines pulled from the poem include “I’m raggedy, I know, but I have no stink”, “God bless the lady that’ll buy me a drink”, and “What that funky mother***er really needs, child, is a bath”.The line that seemingly gives the song its...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Phoebe Waller-Bridge says debuting Fleabag at Fringe Festival changed her life

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said debuting her hit show Fleabag at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival changed her life and career in a new documentary which explores the event’s history.The BBC programme, titled The Fringe, Fame And Me, tells the story of how a small Scottish arts festival that began 75 years ago became a national institution that forged many talents.Among the shows which first found their feet at the festival was Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, which she wrote and performed as a one-woman show in 2013.In the new documentary, she recalled how she finished the script while on the train to Edinburgh.In the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

'Chicago' to welcome trans actor Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart

“Pose” star Angelica Ross is set to make her Broadway debut in “Chicago” this fall, becoming the first openly transgender actor to play the murderous vixen Roxie Hart in the long-running musical.Ross, whose credits also include “American Horror Story: 1984,” will start an eight-week run beginning Sept. 12 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will join a Broadway starting to open its arms to transgender actors. In 2018, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” star Peppermint became the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, starring in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical “Head Over Heels.” This spring, L Morgan...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul director addresses fan complaints over Breaking Bad cameo in latest episode

Better Call Saul writer and director Thomas Schnauz has responded to a common fan complaint regarding Aaron Paul’s recent cameo.Paul appeared in the series’ latest episode, entitled “Breaking Bad”, reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad alongside Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.However, while it was well-received by many fans, the cameo prompted a lot of discussion about the decision not to use digital de-aging technology on Paul, who at 42 years old now looks much older than his character was supposed to be. Speaking to Variety, Schnauz, who also worked on Breaking Bad, addressed this idea.“We don’t do...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy