ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish Lionesses good luck ahead of Euro final

By Francesca Casonato
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ArQuA_0gzRNOZQ00

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte published a video wishing England ’s Lionesses ‘good luck’ ahead of the Euro final on Sunday 31 July 2022.

“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way”, the duke of Cambridge said in the recorded message posted on Twitter.

“Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”, Princess Charlotte added, sitting next to her dad in a navy polka dot dress.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event

Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Duke Of Cambridge
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Gets Sharp in White Suit & Unexpected Shoes for Commonwealth Games With Prince William & Princess Charlotte

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton was sharply suited for the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England today. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the annual tournament with her husband Prince William and their 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The multi-sport event, which debuted in 1930, celebrates the diversity, humanity, and skill of the 56 Commonwealth member states. Often referred to as the Friendly Games, the event aims to unite the nations and inspire athletes to compete in the spirit of friendship. Middleton looked radiant at the event in a white Alexander McQueen suit. The elegant outfit consisted of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy