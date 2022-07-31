The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures

Related
Zoe Newson takes gold in para powerlifting as late Nigerian duo are disqualified
Nigeria’s perfect para powerlifting Commonwealth Games record was ended when two of their athletes were disqualified for turning up late for an event won by England’s Zoe Newson.Tokyo Paralympic champion Latifat Tijani and Onyinyechi Mark were among the favourites to win women’s lightweight gold at Birmingham 2022.The pair were disqualified after arriving 25 minutes late for the appointed kit check time, although the Nigeria Commonwealth Games Federation protested against the decision in saying they were unaware of the time agreed at a technical meeting in August.Powerful🔥From a 🥉 medal in the Gold Coast, to a now🥇 @zoenewson92 lifts her way...
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
Lyanco leaks Saints kit and KJT celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.FootballLyanco was in hot water.So, about that third kit... 📵 pic.twitter.com/WVkzyViDM2— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 4, 2022Manchester City launched their third kit in a more conventional way.🐝🐝🐝The #ManCity x @pumafootball 2022/23 third kit has arrived! 💚Tap to shop ⤵️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2022The Lionesses were still enjoying the aftermath of their Euro 2022 win.🎶 FREED FROM DESIRE 🎶Three minutes of pure vibes from our #Lionesses at Trafalgar...
Transfer news LIVE: Cesar Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract and Man United in talks for Benjamin Sesko
On the eve of the new Premier League season, several clubs are still hoping to get another deal or two over the line in time for their opening weekend squad, though several sagas look set to drag on into the final weeks of the transfer window. One of those is Frenkie de Jong, with the Barcelona midfielder seemingly preferring a move to Chelsea over Manchester United, but not keen to give up the salary owed to him by his current club. The Catalan and west London club could be doing further business too, with Marcos Alonso linked with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year Chelsea contract to end Barcelona speculation
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024.The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old.The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of major club trophies since, with the 2021 Champions League and 2022 Club World Cup completing the set.The long-serving defender automatically triggered a one-year addition to his Chelsea deal at the back-end of last term, but has now committed to a more lasting extension to his Stamford Bridge tenure.Boss Thomas Tuchel was understood...
No disorder or vandalism linked to women’s Euros in London, police say
London saw no reported incidents of disorder or vandalism linked to the women’s Euros during the whole tournament, police have said.The Metropolitan Police said that only two arrests were made, near Wembley Stadium during the final where England triumphed over Germany, but that they were for “offences not directly related to the football match”.One man was fined for a public order offence and a second man was released with no further action. The figures were a stark contrast to those for the men’s Euros final in July 2021, where England lost against Italy in a tense penalty shoot-out.On that...
Liverpool players take part in TikTok’s ‘pass the phone’ trend
Liverpool stars took part in TikTok’s “passing the phone” challenge ahead of the new season.In the viral trend, people hold the device and say “I’m passing the phone to someone who” before making a shady or complimentary comment about someone they’re with.“I’m passing the phone to someone who is the worst player... at Uno,” captain Jordan Henderson says, giving it to Trent Alexander-Arnold.Later on, Andy Robertson passes the phone to the “nicest man in the squad” Joe Gomez.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Fantasy Premier League tips: 30 players you should pick this season
We’re back! After a summer of rest and recuperation, a new Fantasy Premier League season is upon us.Due to the month-long break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar, this will be a season like no other. We’ll have unlimited transfers between gameweeks 16 and 17 to cope with the fall-out, plus the usual two wildcards - one for the first half of the season, one for the second.For exclusive tips on captaincy, chip strategy, differentials and a weekly best XI, you can sign up to our Fantasy Football newsletter. Use the sign-up box at the top of this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commonwealth Games: Geraint Thomas settles for time-trial bronze after crash as Rohan Dennis wins gold
Geraint Thomas has endured many bone-breaking crashes during his career but it was an innocuous tussle with a metal barrier which cost him a shot at Commonwealth gold in the Black Country. With around 50 technical turns to navigate, this was a time-trial course to reward those who risked pushing to its ragged edge, but Thomas was punished for overcommitting as he ran wide and lost his rear tyre before spilling over the feet of a steel fence early on the 37km route. The Welshman dusted himself down to win bronze, finishing half a minute behind Australia’s Rohan Dennis who...
House of Commons doorkeeper Chris Symonds disappointed with time trial
The first rider off the ramp in the men’s time trial at the Commonwealth Games was a 48-year-old riding for Ghana who spends his working days as a doorkeeper at the House of Commons.Chris Symonds was disappointed with his time of 62 minutes 56.79 seconds over the 37.4km course around Wolverhampton – 16-and-a-half minutes slower than winner Rohan Dennis – insisting it was some way off the sort of pace he has ridden in recent club time trials.His preparation for these Games has been built around commuting 12 miles each way from north London to the Palace of Westminster every...
Ralph Hasenhuttl brushes off Chelsea interest in Kyle Walker-Peters
Ralph Hasenhuttl has moved to shut down talk of a Kyle Walker-Peters transfer amid interest from Southampton’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.Walker-Peters is understood to be among the wing-back options being considered by Chelsea, but Saints boss Hasenhuttl remains unmoved by any speculation.Hasenhuttl insisted Saints will focus fully on their Premier League opener at Tottenham on Saturday, with the Austrian boss already assimilating six new recruits on the south coast.When quizzed on rivals eyeing a move for Walker-Peters, Hasenhuttl replied: “Before we go now through every player who maybe has interest from someone else, we should maybe concentrate on the games...
Football fans will be the death of great sports documentaries
As a man of a certain age, I am a participant in a WhatsApp group with other men of a certain age. The dialogue on this thread is predominantly an alienating arcana of in-jokes but, due to the over-representation of Arsenal fans in its demographic, interest has switched, of late, to the new Prime Video documentary series, All or Nothing: Arsenal. Previous acclaimed seasons have followed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City marching to the league title, and the game’s most blockbuster manager, Jose Mourinho, arriving at Tottenham Hotspur. Now it’s the turn of their north London rivals, Arsenal, to muster some...
Ryanair boss blames European air-traffic control for flight delays
One in five Ryanair flights this summer is being delayed by air-traffic control providers: that is the claim from the chief executive of the airline’s main operation.Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, told The Independent: “The major factor that’s affecting all markets, whether you’ve enough staff or you’re an airline that doesn’t have enough staff, is air-traffic control [ATC]. It is the culprit.“We planned better, we’ve got the right amount of people, but still we will have delays this summer because of air-traffic control.“It is taking 20 per cent plus out of our punctuality at the moment.“That’s making life really,...
These destinations have scrapped all travel restrictions
On 1 August, France removed all of its remaining Covid restrictions, including the requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result at the border.Now international visitors may enter with the usual, pre-pandemic passport and visa rules (although Britons should watch out for the post-Brexit rules around passport validity).Now most of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations are friction-free to visit, with the notable exception of Spain, which still requires proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result from anyone aged 12 and over.But if you’re looking for the simplest and least stressful holiday out there, these destinations...
The Independent
775K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 0