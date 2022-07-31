ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers hosts 'Ice Bucket Challenge' at Empire City Casino to raise awareness of ALS

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The biggest "Ice Bucket Challenge" is coming to Yonkers today.

Mayor Mike Spano and the city of Yonkers are teaming up with Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts and the Quinn for the Win Foundation for the event.

It's meant to promote awareness of ALS and to help find a cure.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The event is free and family friendly. It begins at 1 p.m., with the ice bucket dump scheduled for 2 p.m.

For more information on how to participate, click here.

