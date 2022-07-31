ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FDNY battles building fire on Bathgate Avenue; no injuries reported

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The FDNY responded to a building fire in the Bronx late Saturday night.

Firefighters reported to the scene of a fire on Bathgate Avenue near East 187th Street.

News 12 was told the flames started on the first floor of the building just before midnight.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

