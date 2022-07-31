Four killed, six hurt in head-on collision

www.avpress.com
San Francisco Muni bus shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus Wednesday killed one passenger and injured a second, police said.Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both the 8 Bayshore and 9 San Bruno routes serve the location, but it was unclear on which route the shooting happened.The officers provided first aid, including CPR, to one of the victims who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the crime scene investigation.No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
Kentfield Police searching for stabbing suspect
The Kentfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a stabbing, according to a Facebook post from KPD.
Fire crews respond to two-alarm structure fire, San Jose
San Jose Fire Department is responding to two-alarm a commercial structure fire, according to a tweet from SJFD.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police
San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay
(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire on Vasco Road
At 10:19 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the area of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road in unincorporated Brentwood. Upon arrival, Engine 93 reporting at least 3-acres of fire line. All units were requested to continue which included CALFIRE.
Multiple suspects, vehicles sought after stores burglarized in East Oakland
OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are seeking several suspects and vehicles connected after stores at an East Oakland shopping center were burglarized earlier this week.Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the International Plaza on the 800 block of International Boulevard. Responding officers located at least seven stores that were burglarized.According to a preliminary investigation, at least five people exited from three vehicles before the burglaries. The suspects then left the area with cash and a firearm.Police describe the first vehicle as a white 2010s four-door white BMW with tinted windows. The BMW has non-matching silver wheels on the...
30-year-old cold case involving murder and false identities declared closed
A murder case that went cold 30 years ago has now been closed, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
WATCH: Bay Area police officer joins dance-off for National Night Out
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — One San Francisco Bay Area police officer’s dance-off with a young local dancer stunned a crowd gathered for National Night Out on Tuesday. San Pablo Police Department Officer Cameron Banayat joined a boy named Ivan on stage dancing to Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. Pretty Young Thing.” When the unlikely duo took […]
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
Another Armed Robbery In Walnut Creek Saturday
Saturday was a hectic and tragic day in Walnut Creek and we’ll admit our small staff had its hands full from the start. Late in the day we began picking up “chatter” of an armed robbery at a downtown restaurant but were unable to pin down the details. Bounty Hunter General Manager Scott Andrews tells us today (Wednesday) that at approximately 7pm on Saturday a lone patron leaving the restaurant was approached by three individuals in the parking lot BEHIND the business.
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
Lanes Blocked after Five-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]
MARIN COUNTY, CA (August 2, 2022) – A five-vehicle crash on Highway 101 blocked all the southbound lanes in Marin County Tuesday morning. According to the CHP, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. just south of Seminary Drive and scattered a lot of debris in lanes of the highway.
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
