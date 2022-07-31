ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, IL

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

By Alexander Mils
wfcnnews.com
 5 days ago
Jason Miller
4d ago

Sad, scary thought of falling off those cliffs and rocks. Eventually, it will become blocked off! Too many children as well as adults getting killed here. It isn't a place to turn your kids lose for sure. It's safer to stay at home and let em climb around on the roof top of the house and garage.

Kim
4d ago

This seems to happen every year. I pray for her family and hope the people that run that place would stop letting children go in that area.

Donna Camacho
4d ago

my Prayers are with her friends and family. May you rest in peace. God Bless

WEHT/WTVW

EFD investigating cause of motel fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel in the 2000 block of Fares Avenue after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wfcnnews.com

6 dogs found dead after Cambria house fire

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Six dogs were found dead following a house fire overnight in Williamson County. According to the Cambria Fire Department, they were called to the fire around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Madison Street. Additional fire agencies were later toned to the scene. No individuals...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC. Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report. Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wjpf.com

Mulkeytown man killed in single vehicle crash

ZEIGLER, Ill. (WJPF) – A Mulkeytown man was killed when his truck ran off the road, hit a tree, and eventually became submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir. 39-year-old Quinton Haney’s pickup was found early Saturday morning nearly completely under water. His body was found by divers inside of the vehicle.
MULKEYTOWN, IL
wevv.com

EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working

A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wmix94.com

Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution

MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
CENTRALIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

2 Madison students remembered for kindness

Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Child dies after falling off cliff at Garden of the Gods

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A 10-year-old girl died at the Garden of the Gods after falling off a cliff. The incident happened Friday at the Devil's Smoke Stack, where the girl fell 100 feet. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died the next day.
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
wpsdlocal6.com

18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death

PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
PRINCETON, KY

