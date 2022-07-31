Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

www.wfcnnews.com
Jason Miller
4d ago
Sad, scary thought of falling off those cliffs and rocks. Eventually, it will become blocked off! Too many children as well as adults getting killed here. It isn't a place to turn your kids lose for sure. It's safer to stay at home and let em climb around on the roof top of the house and garage.
Reply
10
Kim
4d ago
This seems to happen every year. I pray for her family and hope the people that run that place would stop letting children go in that area.
Reply
4
Donna Camacho
4d ago
my Prayers are with her friends and family. May you rest in peace. God Bless
Reply
8
