VOTERS GUIDE: What you need to know for Tuesday's primary election

What voters need to know before going to the polls today
When and where to vote Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Information on polling places, times and which precinct a voter lives in can be found on the Boone County Clerk website, www.showmeboone.com/clerk, under the “Where Do I Vote” tab. A list of polling places and a map of polling precincts can be found on that site. Voter ID requirements Citizens will be required to present a form of valid ID to cast their vote. Valid forms of ID include Missouri-issued driver and non-driver’s licenses, a valid U.S. passport or a valid military ID. Other options include providing the same form of identification you used in previous elections, including a Boone County voter ID card, state and federal identification cards, or state college and university IDs. Utility bills, bank statements, government checks, paychecks, and government documents, provided they include your name and current address. Out of state licenses, expired Missouri licenses, expired passports, birth certificates and social security cards will also be accepted. Provisional ballots If a voter does not have an acceptable form of identification, that person may still cast a ballot. However, that vote will only be counted if the voter returns to the same polling location before polls close to provide an acceptable form of ID, or if poll workers can match the voter’s signature to previous ballots. Absentee ballots All mail-in ballots must be returned to the County Clerk’s office by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bob Nolte wins Democratic primary for recorder of deeds
Bob Nolte won the Democratic primary for Boone County recorder of deeds Tuesday, besting his two opponents, Shannon Martin and Nick Knoth. In November, Nolte will run against Republican Shamon Jones, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The winner will replace retiring Recorder Nora Dietzel.
Leipard wins GOP nomination for Boone County presiding commissioner
Connie Leipard was declared the winner of the primary election for Boone County presiding commissioner on Tuesday night, defeating James Pounds and winning the Republican nomination. Leipard will face off against Democratic nominee Kip Kendrick, who was unopposed, in the November general election.
