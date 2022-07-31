Braves turn to Max Fried in bid to sweep series vs. D-backs

www.ketk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Comments / 0