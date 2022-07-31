Seven accused of shining lasers at LAPD helicopters

www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
foxla.com
Suspect involved in shooting, robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured
LOS ANGELES - The suspect who was involved in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga's dog walker was recaptured Wednesday after being mistakenly released from custody in April. Nineteen-year-old James Jackson was arrested Wednesday at a home on Apricot Drive in the city of Palmdale. According to the Los...
US Marshals Fugitive Task Force Searches for Wanted Suspect in North Hollywood
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division and Burbank Police Department along with Pasadena and Glendale Air units were searching for a possible suspect on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 1:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lankershim Boulevard in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Ex-con charged with shooting gun into Hollywood Farmers' Market
LOS ANGELES - Criminal charges have been filed against an ex-convict who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, causing the popular establishment to shut down, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Joseph DeLaCruz, 42, is charged with one felony count each of shooting at an...
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
Bakersfield Channel
California detective allegedly sent graphic photos to decoy
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police detective allegedly sent graphic messages to a decoy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl and some of the communications occurred while he was on duty, prosecutors said Tuesday. The civilian decoy contacted Orange County Crime Stoppers and reported that a...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
foxla.com
4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber
NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
2urbangirls.com
Man robbed, shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A man was robbed of his cell phone and shot Wednesday in Hollywood, and police sought the public’s help to find the culprit. The crime occurred around 3 a.m. at McCadden Place and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, a man...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
UPS Driver Settles Suit Alleging LAUSD Worker Doused Her With Cup Of Urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Walmart evacuated over fear of alleged gunman
LANCASTER — The Walmart on Valley Central Way in Lancaster was evacuated for several hours, Monday, after a false report of an armed man in the store, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials reported. Deputies were called to the store at about 10:30 a.m., on what was originally reported...
Pasadena police seeking newly identified suspect vehicle in May homicide
Pasadena police are continuing to investigate the killing of Eric Lynn Thomas who was found shot dead in the common area of an apartment complex earlier this year. Thomas was found by police on May 2 after the city’s ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system alerted them of the sound of gunfire on the 1700 block of North […]
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says
Sheriff's deputies are now investigating the shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. near where Paramount Boulevard crosses the 105 Freeway. The post 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
