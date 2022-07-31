Got a Gift Card to Spend? Here's Why You Should Use It ASAP

www.fool.com
Related
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note
Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
3 Reasons I Don't Keep a Lot of Money in My Checking Account
A checking account isn't always the ideal place for your funds.
CNET
The Worst Credit Card Mistakes You Should Stop Making
There are several important benefits of using a credit card to shop. You can earn rewards, build your credit and take advantage of travel points and perks. But while shopping with a credit card can be convenient, there are also certain risks you need to be aware of. If you...
10 Items You Should Continue To Stock Up On This Summer
Though the United States appears to be coming out of the worst of the pandemic, COVID-19 isn't going away any time soon. And there remains the continued risk of another surge as more states relax...
Have Any of These Rare Items? They Could Be Worth a Lot of Money
Who doesn’t have a closet, an attic, a garage or a basement full of boxes you probably haven’t looked through in years? Whether these boxes are full of your own stuff, or things you’ve inherited, you might want to take a look at what you have on hand, because these items could be worth a lot of money.
Motley Fool
Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?
Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout
people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service
One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments. Despite […]
Comments / 0