Meta Has Repurchased $14.7 Billion of Its Own Stock This Year -- Should You Buy Too?

Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
Motley Fool
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today
Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco's latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow.
Motley Fool
1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop
The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption.
Motley Fool
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
Companies that undergo stock splits tend to outperform the market over the short term. This fact -- and Nasdaq's dividend income potential -- make it an intriguing stock.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?
Demand is falling in some previously popular device categories. Garmin still expects to grow for a seventh consecutive year in 2022.
Motley Fool
Is Etsy Stock a Buy after Q2 Earnings?
Etsy is still attracting buyers, and sellers are paying higher fees. The key challenge ahead is for Etsy to keep adding value to the platform to accelerate growth.
Motley Fool
Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today
Intellia's second-quarter net loss narrowly missed the consensus estimate. The company also announced plans to discontinue its ex vivo allogeneic cell therapy development.
Motley Fool
Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today
The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate.
Motley Fool
Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday
Zeta is gaining new customers and benefiting from higher contract sizes.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Yatsen Are Rising Today
The company did, however, report its first flat quarter of year-over-year growth ever.
Motley Fool
Why I Own EPD Stock
Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Udemy Stock Was Up Today
Udemy's business is performing well, especially in its solution for enterprise clients. It's worth watching the company's profitability in the coming year as it spends heavily to gain new customers.
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Group Stock Tanked on Thursday
Revolve reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the second quarter. The company saw growth decelerate rapidly in July due to a weakened economy. Higher shipping expenses put a big dent in the bottom line.
Motley Fool
Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Is Cratering Today
Tandem Diabetes Care released its second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company's Q2 numbers failed to live up to expectations, and lowering its full-year guidance didn't help matters.
Motley Fool
Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday
While MercadoLibre's e-commerce growth slowed somewhat, its fintech grew by triple digits. The company delivered robust gains across its ecosystem.
Motley Fool
Yeti Holdings INC (YETI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Yeti Holdings INC (YETI -18.87%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
