ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta Has Repurchased $14.7 Billion of Its Own Stock This Year -- Should You Buy Too?

By Nicholas Rossolillo
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?

Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Shares Dropped as Much as 7.5% Today

Scotts Miracle-Gro saw big sales drops in each of its key businesses in the fiscal third quarter. The company's costs rose, too, leading to a rough earnings comparison. Management lowered guidance and noted that the urgency of mending a highly leveraged balance sheet has increased. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop

The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split

Companies that undergo stock splits tend to outperform the market over the short term. This fact -- and Nasdaq's dividend income potential -- make it an intriguing stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?

Demand is falling in some previously popular device categories. Garmin still expects to grow for a seventh consecutive year in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Social#Meta Platforms
Motley Fool

Is Etsy Stock a Buy after Q2 Earnings?

Etsy is still attracting buyers, and sellers are paying higher fees. The key challenge ahead is for Etsy to keep adding value to the platform to accelerate growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

Intellia's second-quarter net loss narrowly missed the consensus estimate. The company also announced plans to discontinue its ex vivo allogeneic cell therapy development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday

Zeta is gaining new customers and benefiting from higher contract sizes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Yatsen Are Rising Today

The company did, however, report its first flat quarter of year-over-year growth ever. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I Own EPD Stock

Connor Allen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Udemy Stock Was Up Today

Udemy's business is performing well, especially in its solution for enterprise clients. It's worth watching the company's profitability in the coming year as it spends heavily to gain new customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Revolve Group Stock Tanked on Thursday

Revolve reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the second quarter. The company saw growth decelerate rapidly in July due to a weakened economy. Higher shipping expenses put a big dent in the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Is Cratering Today

Tandem Diabetes Care released its second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company's Q2 numbers failed to live up to expectations, and lowering its full-year guidance didn't help matters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday

While MercadoLibre's e-commerce growth slowed somewhat, its fintech grew by triple digits. The company delivered robust gains across its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Yeti Holdings INC (YETI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yeti Holdings INC (YETI -18.87%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy