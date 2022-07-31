ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
www.wfmz.com

Heidi Mihok Collins
4d ago

typical journalists have to be first one to get an article out just to be the first ones and there's no story yet 😆😆😆😆 o FAKE NEWS

LehighValleyLive.com

Coroner IDs man whose body was in Lehigh River in Easton

The Northampton County coroner on Tuesday afternoon identified the 56-year-old man whose body was recovered Saturday night from the Lehigh River in Easton. Wade R. Leathers, who was from Tennessee but was recently homeless in the city, died from drowning, Coroner Zachary Lysek told lehighvalleylive.com. The death was ruled an accident, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
EASTON, PA
