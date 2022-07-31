Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

www.fool.com
Michelle Minton
4d ago
And the COLA gets taken by Medicare immediately!! All but about $30. Every single time they raise it, Medicare takes it. So, don’t blow smoke at us..
Reply(6)
209
Mary Homerding
4d ago
yes they give us more money than double the price of everything so we have to take fighting too make ends meet I can see how much they care we helped build this country most of us work our butt off to keep our country they need to wake up and smell the coffee as you say
Reply(21)
120
Darnell Bush
4d ago
On paper it sounds great, but the stark reality is, it's a raise to deal with the cost of everything else. Whenever there is a raise everything else gets higher
Reply(1)
61
