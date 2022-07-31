ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023

By Katie Brockman
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Michelle Minton
4d ago

And the COLA gets taken by Medicare immediately!! All but about $30. Every single time they raise it, Medicare takes it. So, don’t blow smoke at us..

Mary Homerding
4d ago

yes they give us more money than double the price of everything so we have to take fighting too make ends meet I can see how much they care we helped build this country most of us work our butt off to keep our country they need to wake up and smell the coffee as you say

Darnell Bush
4d ago

On paper it sounds great, but the stark reality is, it's a raise to deal with the cost of everything else. Whenever there is a raise everything else gets higher

MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
