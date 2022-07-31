Indian River County NAACP - “Meet the Candidates” Forum

www.wqcs.org
Related
Martin County School District seeks 'highly qualified' staff to fill positions
In an effort to hire teachers and staff, the Martin County School District will host several job fairs before the first day of school.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Breaks Ground at The Port District
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Port St Lucie broke ground Wednesday at the Port District on the park and playground infrastructure and improvement project. It marks the start of a 270-day construction project that has been nearly a decade in the making. Ferreira Construction,...
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
veronews.com
Rosario writes check to end campaign contribution confusion
School Board member Jackie Rosario, who is seeking re-election to her District 2 seat, last week filed a campaign treasurer’s report that included a $1,000 in-kind contribution from The Source – a political gift that could jeopardize the nonprofit organization’s tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wqcs.org
IRSC Veterans Center to Serve as Newest Early Voting Location in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Monday August 1, 2022: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker has announced that the Indian River State College (IRSC) Veterans Center of Excellence will serve as the newest early voting location for the upcoming Primary Election which will be held on August 23.
wqcs.org
Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock Has Re-Opened
Okeechobee County - Wednesday August 3, 2022: The Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore is now open to navigation. The routine maintenance work is complete. Anglers and boaters may access local waterways from several access points through public boat ramps. Visit FWC’s Boat Ramp Finder to...
wqcs.org
Governor Announces Creation of The CORE Network to Combat the Fentanyl Crisis
Melbourne - Wednesday August 3, 2022: Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday announced the creation of a new substance abuse program to help address the scourge of fentanyl. Its called The CORE Network, which stands for coordinated opioid recovery. The program will be administered jointly by the Department of Health, the Department...
Happening today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Rockledge at 10:30 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement. Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sebastiandaily.com
Parents outraged over principal’s termination at North County Charter Elementary School
A decision to terminate North County Charter Elementary School (NCCS) Principal Dr. Jessica Keaton has many parents outraged in Sebastian. The NCCS school held a board member meeting last Thursday where it voted to fire Keaton, citing years of declining student performance with the school and falling from a first place ranking to nearly last among elementary schools in Indian River County.
wqcs.org
National Electric Vehicle Consortium Holding First-Ever Meeting at IRSC Pruitt Campus Thursday & Friday of This Week
Port St. Lucie - Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Fifty national leaders, representing education, government and industry will convene at the IRSC Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie on Thursday and Friday of this week for the kickoff meeting of the National Electric Vehicle Consortium (NEVC). Funded by the National Science...
wqcs.org
Brush Fire Leaves Parts of Roseland and Sebastian Filled With Smoke and Smell
Indian River County - Thursday August 4, 2022: Heavy smoke and an acrid smell filled the air over parts of Micco, Roseland and Sebastian Thursday morning following a large brush fire that broke out on the north side of the Sebastian River in Brevard County Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Fire...
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wqcs.org
Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock Closing Temporarily on Wed. Aug. 3 for Maintenance
Okeechobee County - Tuesday August 2, 2022: The Taylor Creek S-193 Boat Lock on Lake Okeechobee's North Shore will temporarily close to navigation starting Wednesday, August 3, for maintenance. The boat lock is expected to reopen by Thursday, August 4. Other boat locks maintained by the South Florida Water Management...
WESH
Concerns arise over potential development in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge city will hold a meeting Tuesday night on the zoning of 660 acres just off I-95. Developers are eyeing the land for a residential community. “The land was annexed into the city in 2018/2019 around that time. And annexed in with the purpose and intent to do what we are doing now. For rezoning for potential development,” said John Cooper the Rockledge Planning Director.
wqcs.org
Dr. Terri A. Graham Succeeds Casey Lunceford as IRSC Mueller Campus President
Vero Beach - Monday August 1, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has named Terri A. Graham, Ed.D. as the next Campus President for the IRSC Mueller Campus in Vero Beach. Dr. Graham assumes her duties today, August 1. Her service will overlap with the retiring Casey Lunceford. Lunceford has...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Charges Pedro Yovannie Valdez With Video Voyeurism
Martin County - Thursday August 4, 2022: The Martin County Sheriff's office has arrested 27-year old Pedro Yovannie Valdez on a charge of video voyeurism. Valdez is accused of videotaping young girls in public areas. He is currently being held at the Martin County Jail on a $750,000 bond. According...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
sebastiandaily.com
Wildfire fully contained in Micco
We’re on the scene where at a wildfire in Micco, Florida. The fire is in Brevard County. Its now fully contained. No injuries, and no threat to structures. Fire was reported about 90 minutes ago. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Welcome New Police Officer, Markeis Washington
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department Friday welcomed its newest officer, Markeis Washington. Officer Washington was sworn in by Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney in the presence of her family. Officer Washington will now begin her first phase of training with Fort Pierce Police road patrol Field Training Officers.
Comments / 0