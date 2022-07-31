Indian River County NAACP - “Meet the Candidates” Forum

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge city will hold a meeting Tuesday night on the zoning of 660 acres just off I-95. Developers are eyeing the land for a residential community. “The land was annexed into the city in 2018/2019 around that time. And annexed in with the purpose and intent to do what we are doing now. For rezoning for potential development,” said John Cooper the Rockledge Planning Director.

ROCKLEDGE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO