Will Electronic Arts Disappoint Investors on Tuesday?

www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday
Zeta is gaining new customers and benefiting from higher contract sizes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Yatsen Are Rising Today
The company did, however, report its first flat quarter of year-over-year growth ever. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
Motley Fool
Why Yellow Corp. Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today
Yellow reported second-quarter results that were much better than expected. The long-suffering company is also making progress streamlining operations and integrating years of acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant...
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Group Stock Tanked on Thursday
Revolve reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the second quarter. The company saw growth decelerate rapidly in July due to a weakened economy. Higher shipping expenses put a big dent in the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Fortinet Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Fortinet beat Wall Street's consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines for Q2. Investors didn't like the company's Q3 revenue guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday
While MercadoLibre's e-commerce growth slowed somewhat, its fintech grew by triple digits. The company delivered robust gains across its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?
Demand is falling in some previously popular device categories. Garmin still expects to grow for a seventh consecutive year in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Etsy Stock a Buy after Q2 Earnings?
Etsy is still attracting buyers, and sellers are paying higher fees. The key challenge ahead is for Etsy to keep adding value to the platform to accelerate growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Skillz Stock Crashed and Burned on Thursday
Things are going from bad to worse for the competitive games platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Bakkt Are Rising Today
Coinbase unveiled an exciting new partnership with BlackRock. An analyst initiated favorable coverage on Silvergate Capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Repligen Surged This Week
Repligen joined its peer, Danaher, in forecasting robust underlying growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today
Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA 2.30%) Q1 2023...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today
Intellia's second-quarter net loss narrowly missed the consensus estimate. The company also announced plans to discontinue its ex vivo allogeneic cell therapy development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY 11.09%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Comments / 0