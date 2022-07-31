Palmdale might not enforce any mask mandate

www.avpress.com
Dude
4d ago
I'm glad that this City of Palmdale has the balls to stand up for freedom, in the absence of common sense by beaurocrats of LA County.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
County hopes to exit ‘high’ category
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
Antelope Valley Press
No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category
The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Antelope Valley Press
City expanding informational maps contract
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
Antelope Valley Press
California City police getting upgraded weapons
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
LA's County's 211LA telephone service may be transferred to private-sector management
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering transferring the 211 information hotline for health and social services to a private management firm.
spectrumnews1.com
LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calmatters.network
Health care wage hike could cause short-term monetary gains, long-term job losses, report says
City officials asked the nonprofit Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Institute for Applied Economics to write the report as they consider whether to adopt a proposal that would raise the minimum wage for health care workers. The city’s Economic Development Commission discussed the idea Monday afternoon, and today, the...
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
Antelope Valley Press
PWD to replace water main lines
PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
signalscv.com
Count continues in Gascón recall petition
An agenda item for the Board of Supervisors to possibly discuss and/or order a recall election for L.A. County District George Gascón was postponed on Tuesday as the counting of the signatures remains ongoing. According to county officials, despite the petition’s presence on the agenda for the Tuesday’s regular...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD sergeant fired over testing payment dispute seeks reinstatement
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A veteran Los Angeles police sergeant who alleges she was wrongfully fired in May for refusing to pay for coronavirus testing while awaiting a decision on her request for a religious exemption from taking the vaccination is asking a judge to reinstate her with back pay.
Comments / 4