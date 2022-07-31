ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County may drop out of high COVID level

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago
Antelope Valley Press

County hopes to exit ‘high’ category

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County could move out of the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, today, based on recent drops in the rate of people being hospitalized with the virus, although the number of people being treated in local medical centers has risen slightly in recent days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No mandate for most counties in the ‘high’ category

The numbers increase, then they decrease, but one thing seems to remain steady: the number of COVID cases is ever-changing, which always results in local health departments trying to plot the next course of action. Recently, Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer hit the pause button on reinstating the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Where to find free COVID testing sites

Testing for COVID has become a common part of living in the midst of this pandemic. Going out, going to work, or just meeting friends and family now carry risks. Knowing what’s available is important for protecting yourself and others from further infection. At the beginning of the pandemic,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Laist.com

Novavax, The New COVID Vaccine, Will Be Available This Week In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. A more traditional kind of COVID-19...
dot.LA

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

5 more West Nile mosquito samples detected in LA County Vector District

Five additional Los Angeles-area mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus — including first-time detections this year in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles and in Glendale, plus three additional detections in Bellflower, Granada Hills and San Marino — the Greater LA County Vector Control District announced Monday.
GLENDALE, CA
californiahealthline.org

The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid

Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
#Covid#General Health
Antelope Valley Press

State spares power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pet license late fees waived

Pet license late fees waived

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will waive late fees for pet owners who have put off paying their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees during these difficult economic times, the Department announced. The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents...
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA

