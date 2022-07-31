PDC Victory Nets $100,000 For Sheppard

www.speedsport.com
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois makes final five for 2023 big man
2023 four-star big man Amani Hansberry announced his final five schools on Wednesday, and it included Illinois. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward plays his high school ball at Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore. His other finalists included Penn State, Auburn, Miami and Virginia Tech. Hansberry has already made an official...
wjol.com
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
Route 66 Raceway Joliet photo credit/Alex Guglielmucci. The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
goffrugbyreport.com
University of Illinois Seeking new Head Coach
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Men’s Rugby Club is seeking a new Head Coach. This is a D1A program in the Big 10. Requirements include World Rugby L2 certification, equivalent USA Rugby certification (L300), or a plan to achieve that within 6 months. Two years or more years of coaching experience preferred but not absolutely necessary.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Logan, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 07:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Fulton; Logan; Mason; McLean; Peoria; Schuyler; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Logan County in central Illinois Woodford County in central Illinois Fulton County in west central Illinois Tazewell County in central Illinois Northwestern McLean County in central Illinois East central Schuyler County in west central Illinois Mason County in central Illinois Central Peoria County in central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 735 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trivoli, or 7 miles northeast of Canton, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Peoria, Pekin, Canton, Eureka, Havana, Lewistown, Mason City, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville, Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Metamora, Germantown Hills, Marquette Heights, El Paso, Tremont, Roanoke and Bellevue. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 4 and 31. Interstate 39 between mile markers 9 and 21. Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 74 between mile markers 78 and 125. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
foxillinois.com
Man charged after deadly drag race crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Rantoul man is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that killed another man. Justin T. Shields, 21, is accused of drag racing 34-year-old Scott A. Boyne on June 12. Illinois State Police (ISP) believe the two were drag racing on...
One tornado confirmed in Central Illinois Monday morning
BEASON, Ill. (WCIA) – A single tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Lincoln on Monday morning after damaging storms tore through the area. Widespread damage to trees and powerlines occurred across parts of the region. Read more about some of the damage caused by straight line winds. After conducting a survey of […]
