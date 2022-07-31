ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACGC alum Quynton Younker looking to lock up starting spot on Grand View offensive line

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Des Moines) A move to the offensive line has former ACGC star Quynton Younker excited for what’s to come at Grand View.

Younker began his career as a defensive lineman, but last year brought a change. “I moved to the offensive line and I had to learn that whole new system. Hopefully this year I can go in and be a starter right away. Just talking with the coaching staff they thought it would be a better role for myself and would help the team out.”

He played both sides of the ball in high school and has made a smooth transition. “I’m pretty well up to speed now. I started one game last year and I got quite a bit of playing time. It’s not too tough to learn.”

Younker feels he has a good chance to start at either left guard or right guard for the Vikings who have experienced a ton of success over the past couple of seasons. “It’s going pretty well so far. We’ve had two winning seasons. I haven’t lost in the regular season yet. Last year we had a good run at it, but hopefully this year we can go get us a championship.”

Grand View went 14-1 last season and finished as the NAIA National Runner-up to Morningside. They open the 2022 season August 27th at Central Methodist.

