Mosaic Market brings out unique local vendors

Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KVUE
Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas. The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.
HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines
An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism. A tax holiday is a temporary reduction or elimination of a tax. It is synonymous with tax abatement, tax subsidy, or tax reduction. Governments usually create tax holidays as incentives for business investment. Tax relief can be provided in the form of property tax concessions to assure the investment of new businesses or the retention of existing ones.
Fun! Creative New Business Opening in Downtown Athens, Texas
When you think of Athens, Texas you’re probably thinking of just some small East Texas town. According to Google the population is around 13,000 people. But entrepreneurs Wade and Kristin Huggins are excited to bring something new to the small town. They love downtown Athens and they are excited to open their new business Tod + Copper.
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
Tyler ISD launches Ride 360: What is it and what does it mean for parents?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD released a statement Tuesday stating the district will be launching the Ride 360 app. The Traversa Ride 360 mobile app provides secure access to student routing information, student scans as well as current bus location and planned bus paths. Tyler ISD stated the new app will allow a streamlined […]
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
Drought takes toll on local hay production
The relentless heat and drought conditions have led to a hay shortage in Rusk County, and local providers are feeling the impact. “It’s dwindling very quickly,” says Whitney Welch Howard, manager at the Brooks Country Farm and Feed store in Henderson, where she says hay sells out almost as soon as it gets restocked.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the […]
Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix
Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has a noteworthy mission: to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society. They’ve become regular guests on KETK’s East Texas Live, bringing homeless dogs and cats who could use a little time in the spotlight to help them find their forever home.
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale
Always wanted to own a drive in? Here is your opportunity. I know everybody has been keeping an eye on that Mega Millions jackpot. Everyone always says, "What would you do if you win?" I think I would open a drive in movie theater. Gives me something to do with my free time and only 'work' the weekends. Plus, wouldn't need to worry about a slow week if I have millions in the bank.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
Tyler animal shelter waiving adoption fees in August with donations
With a donation of towels, fleece blankets or a dog house, this month the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will waive your adoption fee. The adoption fee special is held In partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters, according to the City of Tyler. Anyone who brings 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a dog house can participate.
