ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

PFF tabs Panthers' 'secret superstar' heading into 2022 season

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2ecb_0gzRJTsf00

Plenty of hog mollies have come and gone along the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line since 2017. But there has been one shining constant.

And that constant is right tackle Taylor Moton, who was named the team’s “secret superstar” by Pro Football Focus as we head into the 2022 campaign. Lead NFL analyst Sam Monson writes that the sixth-year veteran is amongst the game’s best big men, even if he hasn’t gotten the recognition for it.

“Those who follow offensive line play closely know that Moton is one of the best in the league, but to others, he remains a name that doesn’t get enough publicity,” Monson suggests. “Carolina’s offensive line last season was four problem spots and Moton, who still earned an impressive 77.5 overall PFF grade and allowed just one sack despite the chaos around him. With the Panthers doing a lot of good things this offseason, the entire offense may look significantly better in 2022, allowing Moton to get a little more of the credit he deserves.”

Some of those good things include tracking down promising line mates for Moton. He’ll be joined by 2022 sixth overall pick Ikem Ekwonu as well as free-agent signings Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman to make for what should be the franchise’s best starting front in a number of years.

Moton will also be blocking, most likely, for Baker Mayfield—who the Panthers acquired back on July 6. Although Mayfield may not be a superstar himself, he could be the most potent passer the Panthers have rostered since the first go-round of Cam Newton.

We’ll see if all of that results in a better offense and, hopefully, more love for the always reliable Moton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Pff#American Football#Pff Tabs Panthers#Pro Football Focus
247Sports

Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition

When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News names its top 10 Buffs heading into season

Let’s continue our 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football breakdown. Sure, opening day is still a way out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited. Camp is underway, the roster is beginning to get sorted out and sooner or later, Buffs fans will come streaming to watch their team play. College Football News examined the Buffs in great detail, from their schedule to five keys for the season. They also examined the top 10 Buffs players heading into the 2022 season, and it looks much different with all of the changes. Jarek Broussard and Brenden Rice left town, as did Mekhi Blackmon, Christian Gonzalez,...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints expected to re-sign Kiko Alonso after group tryout

Here’s a surprise reunion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the New Orleans Saints are expected to re-sign Kiko Alonso after a group tryout on Thursday that included free agent linebackers Anthony Hitchens, Jon Bostic, and Chase Hansen, who also previously suited up for the Saints, per the daily NFL transactions wire. His signing was confirmed by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Alonso, who turns 32 in a few weeks, last played for the Saints in 2019 before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers (where he never played a down while recovering from a knee injury). A couple of years later he’s back in better health and looking for a comeback.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia football offers UNC lean, 4-star DL

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2023 defensive line recruit Daevin Hobbs. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman is considered a North Carolina lean per 247Sports. Can Georgia enter this mix for another top North Carolina defensive line recruit? The Dawgs have already added a commitment from...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy