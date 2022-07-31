ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport

By Brandi
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wpdh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’

Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Potential community spread of polio in NY identified

NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Lifestyle
Newburgh, NY
Business
101.5 WPDH

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Frontier To Train Pilots
101.5 WPDH

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh

A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
94.3 Lite FM

Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers

I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing

A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Cornwall’s Azul Agave Holds Re-Opening Ceremony

CORNWALL – On Saturday, July 23, Azul Agave reopened their doors after being forced close a few months prior. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate their new beginnings at their location 2576 US – 9W in Cornwall and was attended by local, county and state officials from across Orange County as well as family and patrons.
CORNWALL, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy