Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport

This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
fox5ny.com
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown
Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced. The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday,...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Cornwall’s Azul Agave Holds Re-Opening Ceremony
CORNWALL – On Saturday, July 23, Azul Agave reopened their doors after being forced close a few months prior. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate their new beginnings at their location 2576 US – 9W in Cornwall and was attended by local, county and state officials from across Orange County as well as family and patrons.
Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold at a convenience store in the Hudson Valley. The Take 5 ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Stewart's Shops, which is located at 6 Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, New York Lottery reported on Saturday, July 30. The lottery...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
