Sarasota, FL

Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil's legacy honored with Key to the City of Sarasota

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
The enduring legacy of John “Buck” O’Neil was honored with the Key to the City of Sarasota on July 24 to celebrate his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The key, commemorating O'Neil's powerful history in the community, will be donated to the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition to be displayed at the future Sarasota African American Arts and Cultural Center located in Newtown.

“Buck O’Neil has made countless contributions to the City of Sarasota and has had a profound impact on the African American community,” Sarasota Vice Mayor Kyle Battie said. “He serves as a shining example of strength, and has broken down barriers for children and adults alike. It’s a humbling privilege to celebrate his well-deserved induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and bestow him the Key to the City.”

O'Neil grew up in Sarasota in the 1920s and played and managed for 18 years in the Negro Leagues from 1938-55. He did not play in the major leagues. O'Neil, who died in 2006 at age 94, became the first Black coach in the major leagues in 1962 when he was hired by the Chicago Cubs to coach third base. In 1994, he rose to national prominence for his narration of the Negro Leagues in Ken Burns' documentary on baseball.

The citation from the city during a downtown community celebration follows the recent unveiling of a mural in the Rosemary Art & Design District (RADD) commemorating O’Neil’s legacy and the path he paved for future generations. Part of the Gilbert Mural Initiative, the mural cements O’Neil’s legacy in former Overtown.

'Iconic baseball legend'

“We came together with all of the organizations that helped us honor Buck today and ultimately decided that this key really belongs in the Sarasota African American Arts and Cultural Center so it can inspire future generations,” said Anand Pallegar, founder of DreamLarge and RADD who accepted the key on behalf of the gathering.

“As an iconic baseball legend and historical figure from Newtown, his legacy in seeking equality in baseball for African Americans is something that every person in our community should understand and recognize,” Pallegar said.

The mural is painted by artist Matt McAllister and was supported by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Baltimore Orioles Foundation, DreamLarge, Newtown Alive, RADD, and the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.

The Rosemary Art & Design District began as an initiative of DreamLarge and a group of community-centric creatives with a mission to advance RADD as the Art & Design District of Sarasota while preserving the cultural history of Overtown. For more information, visit rosemarydistrict.org.

The Gilbert Mural Initiative is a multi-year initiative spearheaded by RADD to celebrate and preserve the history of The Rosemary District. Visit rosemarydistrict.org/gilbert-mural-initiative.

