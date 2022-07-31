West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of a student

newschannel9.com
Community 'Outraged And Heartbroken' After Georgia Professor Allegedly Murders Incoming Freshman
Police say Richard Sigman was intoxicated when he had an argument with a man in a Georgia pizzeria before security asked him to leave. After leaving, he allegedly shot into a parked vehicle, fatally striking 18-year-old Anna Jones, a recent high school graduate. A Georgia university professor is charged with...
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for info on Georgia resident accused of shooting FBI Agent
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown.
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Anna Jones' former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, said she still hasn't processed the death of her former student. "I just cried. I cried all day. And I tried to get to church this morning. I had to leave as it is just really hard," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger Sunday.
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Ex-professor opens fire after being kicked out of Georgia restaurant; bullet kills future student
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
FBI searches Hill’s office again as new federal case filed
UPDATE 9:20 a.m. 8/2: FBI confirms it was at CCSO “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities;” ADDS source’s claims of lax jail security. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms that FBI agents were at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, “conducting court authorized law enforcement activities.” A reliable source told The Clayton Crescent on Monday that FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Douglas County man found guilty of aggravated assault in 2021 shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man known as “Suave,” who shot two people in the legs, has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault. Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury convicted 39-year-old Mike Clark of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50. Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Man shot after two men attempted to rob him, Atlanta police still searching for suspects
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting and attempted robbery that happened early Saturday morning. Police said at 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2450 Camellia Lane. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD:...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
