Sales Fall for the First Time in Meta's History

www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop
The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today
The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday
Zeta is gaining new customers and benefiting from higher contract sizes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?
Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
Motley Fool
Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday
While MercadoLibre's e-commerce growth slowed somewhat, its fintech grew by triple digits. The company delivered robust gains across its ecosystem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Paymentus Holdings Stock Was Plunging Today
Paymentus' second-quarter results were mostly in line with analysts' consensus estimates. Goldman Sachs also downgraded the payments software company and dialed down its price target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Motley Fool
Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today
Intellia's second-quarter net loss narrowly missed the consensus estimate. The company also announced plans to discontinue its ex vivo allogeneic cell therapy development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Yeti Stock Was Down on Thursday
Yeti reported strong revenue growth of 17% year over year. The market didn't like the drop in profits stemming from higher logistics costs. Management is seeing robust demand for its products despite the economic headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why DoubleVerify Stock Jumped Today
DoubleVerify's results for the second quarter were better than expected, causing management to raise full-year guidance. One of the company's products was particularly strong, and that's exciting considering changes the industry is undergoing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?
Demand is falling in some previously popular device categories. Garmin still expects to grow for a seventh consecutive year in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Group Stock Tanked on Thursday
Revolve reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the second quarter. The company saw growth decelerate rapidly in July due to a weakened economy. Higher shipping expenses put a big dent in the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today
Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Polygon While It's Below $1?
Polygon has posted a strong rally after hitting a low in June. High-profile companies like Disney and Reddit are collaborating with Polygon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Are Offerpad and Opendoor Falling on Thursday?
Offerpad reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While the results were generally strong, sales fell short of expectations. The market might be worried that the environment could get difficult for iBuyers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Yeti Holdings INC (YETI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yeti Holdings INC (YETI -18.87%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Why GreenLight Biosciences Stock Is Crushing It Today
Investors remain excited about the company's completion of a commercial-scale production run of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. But even after a huge jump for the stock this week, it is still down more than 50% year to date. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Comments / 0