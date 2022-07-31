ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Sales Fall for the First Time in Meta's History

By Parkev Tatevosian
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
www.fool.com

Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco's latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Reason Meta's Big Metaverse Bet Could Flop

The social media giant is burning more than $10 billion a year on the metaverse. Demand for VR headsets has been underwhelming thus far. The technology is still at an early stage, and it's unclear if it will reach mass adoption.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

The company missed analysts' bottom-line consensus estimate.
STOCKS
#Targeted Advertising#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Russian
Motley Fool

Why Zeta Global Holdings Stock Jumped 8% on Thursday

Zeta is gaining new customers and benefiting from higher contract sizes.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?

Pagaya revealed a very low float in its recent registration statement. Shares have surged as investors have driven the price higher and because there are practically no shares to short. The company has potential but is also likely dealing with operational issues right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in August

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. August is here, and I have 10 stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Stock Rocketed Higher on Thursday

While MercadoLibre's e-commerce growth slowed somewhat, its fintech grew by triple digits. The company delivered robust gains across its ecosystem.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Paymentus Holdings Stock Was Plunging Today

Paymentus' second-quarter results were mostly in line with analysts' consensus estimates. Goldman Sachs also downgraded the payments software company and dialed down its price target.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

Intellia's second-quarter net loss narrowly missed the consensus estimate. The company also announced plans to discontinue its ex vivo allogeneic cell therapy development.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Yeti Stock Was Down on Thursday

Yeti reported strong revenue growth of 17% year over year. The market didn't like the drop in profits stemming from higher logistics costs. Management is seeing robust demand for its products despite the economic headwinds.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DoubleVerify Stock Jumped Today

DoubleVerify's results for the second quarter were better than expected, causing management to raise full-year guidance. One of the company's products was particularly strong, and that's exciting considering changes the industry is undergoing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Sell Garmin Stock?

Demand is falling in some previously popular device categories. Garmin still expects to grow for a seventh consecutive year in 2022.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Revolve Group Stock Tanked on Thursday

Revolve reported strong revenue growth of 27% in the second quarter. The company saw growth decelerate rapidly in July due to a weakened economy. Higher shipping expenses put a big dent in the bottom line.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold

Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Polygon While It's Below $1?

Polygon has posted a strong rally after hitting a low in June. High-profile companies like Disney and Reddit are collaborating with Polygon.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Are Offerpad and Opendoor Falling on Thursday?

Offerpad reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While the results were generally strong, sales fell short of expectations. The market might be worried that the environment could get difficult for iBuyers.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Yeti Holdings INC (YETI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yeti Holdings INC (YETI -18.87%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why GreenLight Biosciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

Investors remain excited about the company's completion of a commercial-scale production run of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. But even after a huge jump for the stock this week, it is still down more than 50% year to date.
INDUSTRY

