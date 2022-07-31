ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Evan Neal on practicing against Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'Iron sharpens iron'

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKs2E_0gzRINrk00

Fans of the New York Giants have been waiting for some time for the team to upgrade its offensive line. Throughout their history, the team usually wins when the offensive line dominates.

Two years ago, the Giants used the fourth overall pick on Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas. This year, with the seventh overall selection in the draft, Big Blue took Alabama’s Evan Neal — a 6-foot-7, 340-pound athletic stud — to complement Thomas.

Neal has lined up at right tackle this week at Giants training camp and will finally get to show what he’s got come Monday when the team practices in full pads for the first time this summer.

“I’m extremely excited I get the chance to get better because when you don’t have pads on, you get better from a sense in pass protection and stuff like that, but it’s not the same,” Neal told reporters on Saturday. “We really can’t fit our combo blocks or really lean on guys in the run game. I’m definitely excited for that standpoint of it, for sure.”

One of the assignments Neal will be given will be to stop another 2022 first round pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux, from getting to quarterback Daniel Jones. It’s a matchup that many have been looking forward to.

“It’s crazy that through high school, and through recruitment, and every major camp that was the matchup that everybody wanted to see. Me versus Kayvon,” said Neal. “It’s just so ironic that we ended up on the same NFL team. I’m just excited to go against him every day, get each other better. I believe that iron sharpens iron.”

So far in drills, the two rookies have taken turns getting the better of each other.

“We are getting each other better. He beats me some reps, I get him some reps. That’s what it’s all about, that’s the name of the game — getting better, getting each other better, and iron sharpening iron,” Neal said.

Neal is enjoying his first NFL camp even in the sweltering heat wave the Northeast has been experiencing. After all, he is used to training in such conditions down at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

“August in Tuscaloosa, it is brutal. The heat index gets to 102, 103 degrees and the humidity for sure. I’m definitely grateful that I had the chance to go through Coach Saban’s camp. That definitely hardened my steel,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee. He played at Clemson from 2018-21. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson. He committed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Aggies options at quarterback for the 2023 class?

The Aggies missed out on their primary quarterback target for the 2023 class when Austin Novosad affirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday evening, but the A&M staff knew all along that was a possibility, so we know they’ve been working on alternatives. One such alternative, and an EXTREMELY good alternative seemed to pop onto the radar out of thin air over the weekend, when the #2 quarterback in the country, Malachi Nelson, made a surprise appearance in College Station for the annual pool party and Coach Price’s Bar-B-Q. Nelson has been a commit to USC since Lincoln Riley moved from Oklahoma...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens made a big draft-day trade when they moved wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with pick No. 100 in exchange for the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Brown was Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, and there were no indications that a trade of the former Oklahoma star was happening, making the move a shock to many people.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers need a new JUGS machine after 'ridiculous' day of simulated punts

All the issues catching punts during Tuesday’s practice in Green Bay had an explanation: A faulty JUGS machine. Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed his frustration with the important piece of practice equipment – which can be used to shoot footballs in the air to simulate a punt return situation – after being asked about the problems catching punts on Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys field emergency ball carriers Thursday as COVID, injury take out 3 RBs

The Cowboys are quickly running out of bodies in the backfield. Third-year rusher Rico Dowdle, likely the No. 3 ball carrier on the depth chart behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, will miss the rest of this week’s practice sessions after testing positive for COVID, as per the Dallas Morning News. He’s the second running back to contract the virus, joining undrafted rookie Aaron Shampklin.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News names its top 10 Buffs heading into season

Let’s continue our 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football breakdown. Sure, opening day is still a way out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited. Camp is underway, the roster is beginning to get sorted out and sooner or later, Buffs fans will come streaming to watch their team play. College Football News examined the Buffs in great detail, from their schedule to five keys for the season. They also examined the top 10 Buffs players heading into the 2022 season, and it looks much different with all of the changes. Jarek Broussard and Brenden Rice left town, as did Mekhi Blackmon, Christian Gonzalez,...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides devastating injury update on OLB Vince Biegel

The Baltimore Ravens saw a few players leave practice on Thursday with injuries after being relatively healthy throughout the first few days of 2022 training camp. Fullback Ben Mason, center Tyler Linderbaum and outside linebacker Vince Biegel each couldn’t finish practice, and in Beigel’s case he was carted off of the field without putting any pressure on his leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy