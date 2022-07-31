What’s Up Today: July 31, 2022

whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: August 4, 2022
Good Morning, today is Thursday, August 4. 🌊 Mark Aramli is one of seven candidates running for Newport City Council At-Large. Aramli shared with us why he’s running for office. Read More. 🌊 I had the chance to meet Bumbles, a 1-year-old male Mixed Breed, at the Potter...
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will open for free tours on remainging Mondays in August
The Newport Open Space Partnership today announced the opening hours for the historic Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower. The tower will be open and free to the public each Monday in August from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm, beginning August 8th. The opening hours coincide with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market, a project co-organized by Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone and designed to make affordable fresh foods available in a community-oriented setting in one of Newport’s most historic and beautiful parks.
State, municipal beach lifeguards square off in “Guard Games” competition through August 6
PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) state beach lifeguards are competing against their counterparts who protect municipal beaches in the annual, weeklong Guard Games competition that began Monday. The tournament encourages competition, camaraderie, and professionalism among Rhode Island lifeguards. For over 50 summers, lifeguards from...
Obituary: Barbara Ann Ruscetta
Barbara Ann Ruscetta, 91, wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, has provided us with yet another opportunity to learn from change. She left us on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, in the early afternoon. She would tell you that how you react to change is what determines who you are, and to everyone who knew her, she was our model, our champion of just what true courage is. Though she lost her independence at ten years old, when an accident took the use of her legs away, mom never let her paraplegia stop her from living a long, courageous and productive life.
More than 200 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 46th Annual Swim on Saturday
More than 200 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 46th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay on Saturday, August 6 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Following opening remarks from Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents,...
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Obituary: Frances Mae Leary
Frances M. (Malley) Leary, RN, in her 100th year, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2022. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Leary. Frances was born in Putnam, CT to the late John and Mabel (Normandin) Malley. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School and served as a cadet in the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corp during WWII and graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She enjoyed a 25 year career as a Registered Nurse at Newport Hospital. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a life member of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Catholic Daughters of America. She and her husband Paul also owned and operated the former Dunphy-Leary Funeral Home on Broadway in Newport, Rhode Island.
Mark Aramli shares why he is running as a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Mark Aramli is among seven candidates running for one of the four At-Large seats on Newport City Council. The group includes two incumbents and five “newcomers”, which includes Incumbent Lynn Ceglie, Incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Mark D. Aramli, Katherine Jessup, and Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravng.
Little Compton storytellers wanted for local Rhode Island PBS documentary
What is your favorite place to visit in Little Compton? Does your town have a history or tradition unknown to others outside of town? If you’re a Little Compton resident with a unique story to share, Rhode Island PBS would like you to be part of the station’s Our Town: Little Compton documentary.
‘After the Gilded Age: An Afternoon Society Series’ coming to The JPT
The Gilded Age ended in the early 1900’s but its descendants did not cease their decadent ways. The Great Gatsby (filmed at the Rosecliff mansion) is the direct continuation of the Gilded Age with all its aimless excess. High Society traces jubilant socialites at the Newport Jazz Fest in the 1950’s. Reversal of Fortune shows a darker underbelly of the upper crust, and Grey Gardens chronicles the real lives of the relatives of Jackie Onassis, a society figure Newport knows well.
Meet the authors of ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’
It’s the First Annual Biggest Book Club ,Smallest State literary event brought to you by The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin! Join us on Wednesday, August 24th for an end of summer book club style chat of The Lost Summers of Newport with Team W! Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White will join Ashley Erling of The Rhode Show and me on stage at the Greenwich Odeum to talk about The Lost Summers of Newport with an audience Q&A! Bring your book club! Bring your questions! There will be an opportunity afterwards for photos and book signing.
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
America’s top Corinthian sailors will gather in Newport for the 2022 Resolute Cup
Newport, R.I. — After a four-year layoff, amateur sailors representing two dozen of the top racing yacht clubs in the United States will once again gather in Newport for the sixth edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs. The 2022 Resolute Cup, which will...
Bar and Board to highlight local artists at ‘Another Night at the Bar II’
If you’re a fan of local art and are ready for a good night out, Bar and Board is the place to be tonight. Tonight, Bar and Board Bistro will host ‘Another Night At the Bar II,’ an art show curated by local artist Rian McCarthy. Following the success of his first show and highlighting local talent last year, McCarthy hoped that the event would continue on an annual basis. Tonight, that goal becomes a reality.
Newport City Council will host its next regular meeting on August 10, here’s what’s on the docket
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, August 10, here’s a look at what’s on their docket. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
NPLL rolls out welcome mat to state
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After spending nearly nine months planning and preparing for Rhode Island’s biggest and brightest Little League extravaganza, the North Providence Little League finally rolled out the red carpet on Friday, July 23, at Romano Field for the four Major Division (ages 11-12) district champions for the state tournament.
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
