What’s Up Today: July 31, 2022

Frances M. (Malley) Leary, RN, in her 100th year, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 1, 2022. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Leary. Frances was born in Putnam, CT to the late John and Mabel (Normandin) Malley. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School and served as a cadet in the U.S. Nurses Cadet Corp during WWII and graduated from the Newport Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. She enjoyed a 25 year career as a Registered Nurse at Newport Hospital. She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Church where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She was also a life member of the Newport Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the Catholic Daughters of America. She and her husband Paul also owned and operated the former Dunphy-Leary Funeral Home on Broadway in Newport, Rhode Island.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO