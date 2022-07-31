www.aspendailynews.com
Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress
The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
Basalt grows up?
What does Basalt want to be when it grows up? Two more projects are being processed: more housing in Willits and a multi-purpose building in Old Town. For a number of years, town planners and councils have followed the rule that more is better. The big question is better for whom?
Celebrate our rivers Aug. 13
Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources. The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer...
Local news in brief, Aug 2.
In a 3-2 split, Aspen City Council members voiced a majority opinion during a Monday work session to allow the Galena Cooper Living Lab experiment to run its course, until Oct. 1. The Living Lab has been the center of some controversy among the public, with some business owners decrying...
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
Waters Avenue acquisition starts flowing in tenants for Aspen School District
Hours before tenants started moving in, Aspen School District showcased the completed and in-progress work on its largest housing acquisition to date to local media and the board of education. The eight new townhomes, each with four or five bedrooms, bring the tally of units under district ownership or sublet...
Open space closing doors on locals’ housing
We have entered an era in which dedicated open space may be a luxury our community can no longer afford. At the very least, the cost of it has risen so high that we should consider how much we can prudently hold. Yes, it is sacrilege to suggest this — but it also might be that we worshiped a false, golden idol to begin with.
Menter: Is there a signal inside all that noise?
Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
Aspen City Council supportive of half-cent tax question on November ballot
The Aspen City Council supported sending the half-percent open space sales tax to this November’s ballot for renewal and explored potential ballot language at its Monday work session. Parks and Recreation Director Austin Weiss said that staff is hoping to ask voters to approve a permanent 0.5% sales tax,...
Living lab a success
As went Lo Semple, so went I. On my trusty work bicycle, I rode right into the gaping maw of the Galena Street and Cooper Avenue Living Lab. And what a wonderful community amenity it is. While this iteration may not be the final one, the intention to turn a...
Mudslides temporarily close popular Crystal Mill Road
The road between Marble and the famed Crystal Mill remained closed Wednesday after a rainstorm Monday evening brought down tons of rocks, mud and tree trunks along a 1.5-mile stretch. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed, but it will be reassessed Thursday to see if the popular...
Work begins on trails to Sky Mountain Park
Work has started on a new trail that will provide better access to Sky Mountain Park from Aspen and reduce the chances of collisions for mountain bikers. The existing Airline Trail will be dedicated as a downhill-only route while a new trail will be designated for climbing. Pitkin County Open...
Basalt keeps riding retail sales boom
Basalt had its best first half of the year, ever, for sales tax collections in 2022, blowing by last year’s record pace by 18.2%, according to a recent report by the town government. The town collected $4.71 million for the first half of its fiscal year, which covers December...
ArtWeek: Visiting artists reflect on first-time experiences, interactions
Aspen ArtWeek is now in full swing. With over 70 participating artists and a lineup of experiential and thought-provoking events — most of which are free and open to all — this year’s weeklong celebration is looking to be memorable. Hosted by the Aspen Art Museum every...
