Food expiration dates are broken — a microbiologist explains how to fix them

www.inverse.com
Related
Inverse
We need to talk about "mild Covid" — and why it sucks
Beth made it until October 2021 before she finally contracted Covid-19. As a teacher in a private middle school, she was surprised it hadn’t happened sooner. But what really shocked her was that when it did hit her, it hit her hard. Beth, who requested Inverse not to use...
Inverse
Is collagen worth taking? Scientists reveal the ideal method for building the protein
Collagen is a beauty and fitness industry darling. This all-important protein for our skin and connective tissue naturally occurs in the body, but selling it back to us is big business — the supplements yielded nearly two billion dollars in profits in 2021 alone. That’s because collagen helps our skin, muscles, tendons, cartilage, and bones maintain their structure and function.
Comments / 0