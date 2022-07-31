www.aspendailynews.com
New Castle Police chief fired after arrest
NEW CASTLE, Colorado — New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni has been fired after being arrested over the weekend on a felony charge. Pagni is accused of placing the muzzle of a loaded rifle against the chest of his longtime neighbor over the weekend while he was heavily intoxicated.
Aspen Daily News
Celebrate our rivers Aug. 13
Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources. The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 3
Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
Aspen Daily News
Open space can’t be replaced
It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado
The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: Is there a signal inside all that noise?
Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
MORE INFO: Colorado ski resort expansion halted after tundra damaged
KEYSTONE, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered a halt to the expansion of a Rocky Mountains ski resort after contractors mistakenly demolished protected alpine tundra to create a temporary road. The Keystone Resort project involving new trails and lifts was stopped after officials saw work crews...
Aspen Daily News
Skinner: Most business owners are here to make money
Last I checked, here in 'Merica, if you own a business you can pretty much do whatever you want with it. If you make money, you succeed. If you don't make money, you fail. In the free-market system, you can hire pretty much who you want or fire who you want. Ownership has its privileges.
Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress
The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
Aspen Daily News
Open space closing doors on locals’ housing
We have entered an era in which dedicated open space may be a luxury our community can no longer afford. At the very least, the cost of it has risen so high that we should consider how much we can prudently hold. Yes, it is sacrilege to suggest this — but it also might be that we worshiped a false, golden idol to begin with.
Protected alpine tundra damage stops ski resort expansion
After a construction company damaged protected alpine tundra at a ski resort in Colorado's high country, the expansion project they were conducting has been stopped until further notice.
Old Snowmass couple begins rebuilding process after horrific tragedy
Clint Coerdt and Kate Sartain were wearing clothes their friends gave them, sitting on the porch of an Aspen home another friend is letting them use for the remainder of the summer and into the fall. They were just six weeks removed from the most horrific day of their lives, and they were grateful.
Aspen Daily News
High school mountain bike championships coming to CMC-Spring Valley
The state’s best high school mountain bike racers — and their families — will compete in Glenwood Springs this fall, with plenty of locals vying for the podium’s top spots. The Colorado High School Cycling League will come to Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus on...
KJCT8
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council supportive of half-cent tax question on November ballot
The Aspen City Council supported sending the half-percent open space sales tax to this November’s ballot for renewal and explored potential ballot language at its Monday work session. Parks and Recreation Director Austin Weiss said that staff is hoping to ask voters to approve a permanent 0.5% sales tax,...
