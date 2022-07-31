ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

New Castle Police chief fired after arrest

NEW CASTLE, Colorado — New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni has been fired after being arrested over the weekend on a felony charge. Pagni is accused of placing the muzzle of a loaded rifle against the chest of his longtime neighbor over the weekend while he was heavily intoxicated.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Celebrate our rivers Aug. 13

Like many mountain communities, rivers shape every aspect of our daily lives in the Roaring Fork Valley. Luckily, the rivers in our community have numerous hardworking nonprofit and local government advocates with a mission to protect and enhance our essential water resources. The Glenwood Springs River Commission is a volunteer...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Aug. 3

Beginning next Monday, the city of Aspen will charge a fee for use of its electric vehicle charging stations. Users of the DCFC fast-charging stations will be subjected, starting Aug. 8, to a 45-cent-per-kilowatt-hour use charge, a news release says. The stations are located near Aspen City Hall and across from the Rubey Park Transit Center.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Open space can’t be replaced

It seems Roger Marolt would advocate local “affordable” housing at the expense of existing open space (“Open space closing doors on locals’ housing,” Aug. 2, Aspen Daily News). Perhaps an egalitarian justification of its removal. However noble that goal, existing open space, once removed, can never be replaced. We must be careful that we do not remove those attributes that have made Aspen a place of renowned beauty. Open space provides our security in the future beauty of Aspen.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aspen, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Aspen, CO
OutThere Colorado

MONSOONAL IMPACT: 15-foot-deep 'debris flow' closes popular backcountry road in Colorado

The power of monsoonal rainfall has been put on display in Carbondale, resulting in the closure of a popular forest service road following multiple debris flows in the area. According to a press release from the US Forest Service, a four-mile stretch of Crystal Townsite Road (FSR 314), from Daniel's Hill to Crystal Mill, was heavily impacted by more than a dozen debris flows this week, including some as deep as 15 feet.
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Menter: Is there a signal inside all that noise?

Nate Silver’s 2012 book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail but Some Don’t,” describes the author’s method of using informed statistical analysis to predict outcomes in fields as widespread as baseball, elections, climate change and even the weather. Silver knows that in a world awash in noisy data, divining true understanding of the subject is often the missing key to an accurate prediction about its future. Such understanding can provide the signal inside the noise.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Skinner: Most business owners are here to make money

Last I checked, here in 'Merica, if you own a business you can pretty much do whatever you want with it. If you make money, you succeed. If you don't make money, you fail. In the free-market system, you can hire pretty much who you want or fire who you want. Ownership has its privileges.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council checks in on goal progress

The Aspen City Council used its Tuesday work session to check in on the progress the city has made on its goals: increasing the number of affordable housing units, increasing available child care spaces and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. The council set the goals during a July 2021...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Open space closing doors on locals’ housing

We have entered an era in which dedicated open space may be a luxury our community can no longer afford. At the very least, the cost of it has risen so high that we should consider how much we can prudently hold. Yes, it is sacrilege to suggest this — but it also might be that we worshiped a false, golden idol to begin with.
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council supportive of half-cent tax question on November ballot

The Aspen City Council supported sending the half-percent open space sales tax to this November’s ballot for renewal and explored potential ballot language at its Monday work session. Parks and Recreation Director Austin Weiss said that staff is hoping to ask voters to approve a permanent 0.5% sales tax,...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy