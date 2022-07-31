Hickory County looking to impose a 911 sales tax, causes confusion with residents

www.ky3.com
Springfield awarded $17.5 million grant for workforce training partnerships
Camden County deputies arrest man accused of assaulting customers at Linn Creek, Mo. general store. Ballparks of America hosts 28 teams for Cal Ripken World Series Tournament in Branson, Mo. Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee is waist-deep in melons.
Greene County small businesses benefit from ARPA pandemic assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission’s office is dispersing American Rescue Plan Act funding to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Greene County Commissions office awarded 57 small businesses ARPA grants to help with pandemic recovery efforts. The county received hundreds of applications and more than $760,000 in aid. Businesses that received the funding had to undergo an application process and meet specific criteria.
Route 66 Yard Sale Begins Friday in Webster, Laclede, and Pulaski Counties
The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is once again partnering with event host, the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society, and the Webster County Route 66 Initiative, for the Route 66 Yard Sale. The event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday. It will cover approximately 100 miles along Route 66 running through Pulaski, Laclede, and Webster counties.
On Your Side: Customer warns of ‘vomit fraud’ with rideshare app
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a scam warning if you use ride-share services like Uber and Lyft. It’s coined as ‘vomit fraud.’ There are several reports across the country about it. A rider reached out to On Your Side, stuck with an $80 cleanup fee and vows she did not get sick.
Laclede County sets Republican ticket for November
Here is the rundown on who will be on the republican ticket in Laclede county in local races in November. Circuit Judge District 2 Kenny Hayden, Associate Circuit Judge Division 4 Larry Winfrey, Associate Circuit Judge Division 5 Steve Jackson, Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst, Circuit Clerk, Heather Officer, County Clerk Linda Cansler, County Recorder Jennifer Raef, County Treasurer Kristy Carr, Prosecuting Attorney Amy Folsom, County Collector with a margin of 704 votes Toni Morris won the race over Ashley Lewis and Public Administrator Annette Charles. Again those candidates from Laclede County will be on the Republican Ticket in November.
Stop sign at Highway 5 and 7 in Camden County
Drivers who travel Old Route 5 and Highway 7 in Camden County may have noticed some changes to traffic flow today. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said they have added stop signs at Old Route 5 and Highway 7…. Those traveling on Route 7 will need to yield or stop...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
Mom asked by Ozark Community Center lifeguards to leave the pool area to breastfeed
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Willard mother’s Facebook post is going viral after she shared her experience of being asked to go breastfeed her baby in a changing room by staff at a community center. Samantha Mahan took her three-year-old and three-month-old to the Ozark Community Center pool Friday.
County clerks ready primary election day in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election officials have been preparing for weeks to ensure every vote is counted and we have a fair election. It all started ten weeks ago, preparing the ballots and ensuring they were correct for every polling location. Next, bi-partisan teams of election judges are assigned then election teams test each election machine to ensure that it works correctly.
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
I-44 roadwork will slow down traffic. Be prepared to wait at times.
Interstate 44 soon will resemble an obstacle course for motorists in central Missouri. Beginning tomorrow, contractors will begin pavement repairs and replacement along the westbound lanes between the Rolla city limits and Sugar Tree Road in Phelps County. One westbound lane will be closed with a concrete traffic barrier in place 24 hours a day for up to 90 days.
City of Harrison, Ark. adding new gates at low-water crossing
After spending a few years in storage, a very special piece of artwork is front and center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking hot & humid weather with heat advisories for the next few days. Plus, he'll time out rain chances by the end of the week.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Crews restoring power after strong storms across the Ozarks
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Crews worked through the morning to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks following strong storms. The most significant damage happened Wednesday night in the Lebanon area. The storm damaged structures, power lines, and tree limbs. Much of the damage stretches along a path of State Highway 64. The National Weather Service is surveying the damage. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the storm.
Missouri man arrested, accused of carrying gun to US Capitol during Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (KCTV) - A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of carrying a gun to the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6, 2021. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 36-year-old Jerod Thomas Bargar from Centralia has been charged with:. Felony entering and remaining in...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
ELECTION DAY: Greene County poll workers say turnout slower than expected
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Poll workers in Greene County say turnout is slower than expected at midday for election day. Missourians head to the polls to decide statewide and local primary races and a few important tax questions. Contentious Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate races and Congressional races highlight the ballot.
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
