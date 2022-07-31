Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37066, Gallatin

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

Gallatin, or ZIP code 37066, has seen home prices continue to rise.

The city sits about 30 miles northeast of downtown Nashville and was established in 1802 as the seat of Sumner County. It’s home to the main campus of Vol State Community College, Servpro, Berreta, the Gap and others.

Bledsoe Creek State Park is a great place for fishing and hiking. Learn about the past at Historic Rose Mont. Downtown Gallatin offers shopping and restaurants.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37066 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices still rising

Median sales price in 37066 was $343,000 a year ago. Now, it’s $420,000. And two years ago in 2020, the median sales price here was $320,000.

Homes move quickly

The average number of days a home stays on the market in 37066 is 23 days so far this year. Last year, it was about 21 days.

Closings up

Home buyers closed on 907 homes as of this time last year. So far this year, there have been 967 closings in 37066. Current home inventory is 280.