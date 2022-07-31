ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tennessean

Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in 37066, Gallatin

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6hyW_0gzRHk0Y00

Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

Gallatin, or ZIP code 37066, has seen home prices continue to rise.

The city sits about 30 miles northeast of downtown Nashville and was established in 1802 as the seat of Sumner County. It’s home to the main campus of Vol State Community College, Servpro, Berreta, the Gap and others.

Bledsoe Creek State Park is a great place for fishing and hiking. Learn about the past at Historic Rose Mont. Downtown Gallatin offers shopping and restaurants.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37066 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices still rising

Median sales price in 37066 was $343,000 a year ago. Now, it’s $420,000. And two years ago in 2020, the median sales price here was $320,000.

Homes move quickly

The average number of days a home stays on the market in 37066 is 23 days so far this year. Last year, it was about 21 days.

Closings up

Home buyers closed on 907 homes as of this time last year. So far this year, there have been 967 closings in 37066. Current home inventory is 280.

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Real Estate#Gallatin#Tennessean
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County June 2022 new businesses

COOKEVILLE – New business registrations were down slightly in July 2022. The following is a list of the 44 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of July 2022. Businesses with an “R” under type are listed as retail. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

￼Cookeville Electric Motor to close after 50 years in business

COOKEVILLE – After 50 years in business, Cookeville Electric Motor (CEM) will close at the end of 2022. On July 1, the family-owned business celebrated 50 years of service to the Cookeville area. CEM was purchased by Jim and Anita Dickinson in 1972 and is now owned by their son, Jimmy Dickinson.
COOKEVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a popular bar in Midtown Nashville on Wednesday evening. NFD officials said they initially were responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street. Inspection of the establishment led to the discovery of damaged portions of flooring.
NASHVILLE, TN
yourwilliamson.com

A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide

The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy