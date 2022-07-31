ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson rave about Idaho trip

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
If the most important key to the New York Jets offense in 2022 is quarterback Zach Wilson, the second might be the ones on the other end of his passes.

In an effort for the Jets QB and his wideouts to get on the same page, a grouping of signal callers and pass catchers gathered together for a getaway in Idaho just before training camp. Among that faction were first-round rookie Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Both players mentioned how the decision to meet up paid off in terms of relationships on and off the field.

“Besides the throwing, we all talked about it when we was up there–It wasn’t even about the throwing. It was about us hanging out,” Moore said from Jets training camp. “Us, the tight ends, the other quarterbacks, it was just a great time. We all ain’t never like had those moments where everyone just puts down their phone and really, really talk. It was really something great.”

Don’t worry, work was done which will help the ultimate product in the end.

Wilson referenced that via video conference at camp. Wilson, the youngest player to attend the gathering, said he knew he had plenty to take in while there.

“That was an awesome experience, being able to spend some time with some vets on the team. See how they train, see how they spend their off time,” Wilson said. “A lot of them dropped a lot of nuggets on me.”

Specifically, Wilson noted being a “sponge” when it came to spending time with experienced guys like quarterback Joe Flacco.

