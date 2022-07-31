Free speech is essential for democracy. Could it also be democracy’s downfall?

www.vox.com
Related
Universities embrace academia's woke insanity to crush free speech
When Justice Clarence Thomas recently withdrew from the class he’d been teaching at the George Washington University Law School, it was just the latest example of the poisonous atmosphere in academia that makes it impossible to have a free exchange of ideas. GW administrators had admirably stood up to the mob demanding he be canceled for his vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, citing academic-freedom guidelines that don’t shield students from "ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive." Still, the justice presumably figured it wasn’t worth the aggravation and heightened security that appearing on campus would require.
The Intentional Stance and its Role in Political Discourse | Opinion
While we should all listen—and, more importantly, adopt the intentional stance—conservatives have much more work to do in this respect than liberals.
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Tucker Carlson tells Fox News audience that American education "wrecked" by desegregated busing
On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that busing for the purposes of racial desegregation "wrecked" the country's school system, suggesting that it's morally tantamount to a government overthrow. The pundit's comments came just days after thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan capitol building in protest of poor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant deluged with threats after Naomi Wolf kicked out for ignoring vaccine policy
An Oregon restaurant has been deluged with angry messages, fake reservations and even death threats, after an influential online vaccine opponent was thrown out for failing to comply with the business’s vaccine requirement. On 30 June, Naomi Wolf, once known for her feminist writings and now an opponent of...
Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has canceled plans to teach a seminar this fall at George Washington University’s law amid student outcry. The post Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal appeared first on NewsOne.
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," a petition reads from the online Christian community Faithful America.
Do right-wing evangelicals really want a "Christian nation"? Hell no!
Perception is not reality. I know many people who are more obsessed with how they are perceived than with actually being the person they are claiming to be. The political world is no different. Many of today's evangelical Republicans desire the perception of wanting a "Christian nation," but without any intention of ever creating a truly Christian nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'It's a sick game': Social psychologist argues social media is 'undermining' democracy
Social media platforms “are not connecting us,” says NYU Professor Jonathan Haidt. “They’re bringing us into the coliseum so we can fight and broadcast and preen and dance around so that the people in the audience have something to look at. It’s a sick game.”
studyfinds.org
Cable news networks becoming even more politically polarized, study says
PHILADELPHIA — Cable news programs can hold incredible sway over the American public. As of early 2020, Nielsen estimates the average American adult watches nine and half hours of cable news on a weekly basis. While it’s no secret that certain channels lean one way or the other on the political spectrum, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania find three of the biggest became increasingly more polarized between 2010 and 2020.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
10K Christians Rip Greene's Christian Nationalism: 'Betrayal of Our Faith'
"We oppose all efforts to divide Americans and turn back the clock on equal rights," the Faithful America petition reads.
psychologytoday.com
People Are Smart Enough To See Through Misinformation
Concerns about misinformation may be alarmist. Studies show that people believe misinformation is bad because other people are gullible. The "third-person effect" demonstrates how people overestimate others' gullibility. Scientists should study how audiences influence leaders, rather than only the other way around. In my last post, we looked at what...
Voices: Alex Jones is getting where it hurts: his wallet. And that might finally change America
Today was not a good day for conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones. Jones, who is known for his bombastic rhetoric and absolutist political takes — including the horrifying untruth that the Sandy Hook massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 people, was a “giant hoax” — has lost his final battle in court. In a rare rebuke, Connecticut superior court Judge Barbara Bellis determined that Jones would be responsible for financial retribution to the families of the deceased. This marks the fourth — and final — time that Alex Jones has lost a defamation suit against these families.Defamation...
Alex Jones Can’t Pretend His Way Out of This Reality
Sign up for Charlie’s newsletter, Galaxy Brain, here. The only way to shut up Alex Jones, for a moment, at least, is to place him inside a courtroom. For the past few days, the Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist has been in and out of a Travis County courthouse as one of his numerous defamation trials continues. The trial will determine how much Jones and his company must pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, two parents from Newtown, Connecticut, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. In the years that followed that horrific massacre, Jones used his platform to spread lies that the shooting was a “false flag” operation, and that the grieving families were playing the role of actors in an elaborate government plot. “Jesse was real,” Lewis said of her dead son. She looked directly at Jones. “I am a real mom.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Selling Christian Nationalist Shirts Amid Backlash
"The Godless left is relentlessly attacking me for my Christian faith," Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on Truth Social.
Historian Linda Hirshman: We need a "revived feminist movement" ready to fight "white innocence"
Last month the right-wing justices on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, taking away women's reproductive rights on a national scale. This decision was no surprise: It was the result of a decades-long campaign by the "conservative" movement and its Christian-fascist shock troops to return women to second-class citizenship.
Biden Job Approval Dips to New Low
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has fallen below 40% for the first time and now sits at a personal low of 38%. Between September and June, the president’s rating had ranged narrowly between 40% and 43%. Before that, Biden mostly received majority approval ratings.
Big Tech giants are threatening local news. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act can save it.
Thomas Jefferson famously declared, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”. Jefferson knew that local papers were vital to a thriving democracy, and that notion is...
abovethelaw.com
Exit Sandmann: MAGA Kid's Defamation LOLSuits Against Media Finally Laughed Out Of Court
Nicholas Sandmann smirked in the face of a Native American activist while wearing his bright red MAGA hat in an image that dominated the media for a few days in 2019. The imagery sparked a lot of discussions that generally made the Covington Catholic student look like a jerk. So...
LAW・
Comments / 0