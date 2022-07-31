Free speech is essential for democracy. Could it also be democracy’s downfall?

Sign up for Charlie’s newsletter, Galaxy Brain, here. The only way to shut up Alex Jones, for a moment, at least, is to place him inside a courtroom. For the past few days, the Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist has been in and out of a Travis County courthouse as one of his numerous defamation trials continues. The trial will determine how much Jones and his company must pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, two parents from Newtown, Connecticut, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. In the years that followed that horrific massacre, Jones used his platform to spread lies that the shooting was a “false flag” operation, and that the grieving families were playing the role of actors in an elaborate government plot. “Jesse was real,” Lewis said of her dead son. She looked directly at Jones. “I am a real mom.”

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO