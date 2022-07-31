Teen struck, killed in St. Louis hit-and-run

fox2now.com
Storms drop several more inches of rain on St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS – Flash flooding hit the St. Louis area early Thursday morning. The warning for St. Louis County extended until 11:45 a.m. Heavy isolated showers dropped inches of rain on portions of the area. This overwhelmed some creeks and storm drains. The rain should taper off through the...
Flash flooding, high winds among St. Louis severe weather threats
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Heat and humidity building today provided enough instability to build strong thunderstorms. This is a two-fold threat: the severe storm chances will stick around into the morning. But the flash flooding threat will be around too. The St. Louis area is under a severe thunderstorm...
Approved Home Improvements offers 40% off internal chimney repairs and more!
ST. LOUIS – Rain, rain go away, come back – never! Now is the time to take a look at your chimney because all this bad weather is weathering your chimney. Let James Anderson and his crew at Approve Home Improvements look at your chimney and the whole fireplace. Approved Home Improvements specialize in masonry restoration, they don’t use sub-contractors, and they have 32 years of personal chimney experience in St. Louis. Get a free masonry estimate plus get 40% off all internal chimney work and 20% off all tuckpointing when you book by August 31st. All tuckpointing jobs come with a no-cost chimney cleaning and camera inspection.
Pack ’em up and move ’em out – items to make the dorm feel more like home
ST. LOUIS – Sean Phillips from West County Center brought in enough items and ideas to make any college student want to set up their room early! He has items to take a dorm room from drab to fab, from no point to on point! It’s going to be a great school year! ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 of emergency drinking water to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is delivering more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water as a request from the American Red Cross to the St. Louis region. The water will be delivered from Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton which is Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner and will go to communities that were impacted by the flooding. Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri also team with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to the communities.
Fire up the grill because we are bringing the sauce!
ST. LOUIS – Filipino food is one of the most delectable foods you can have. It’s no different at the Fattened Caf. Not only do they make their sauces and food available at area Schnucks, but they are also all about sharing great recipes that we all can make at home. See their new line of BBQ sauces as we cook up a St. Louis standard – pork steaks!
STL Moms: Take the family to Golf the Galleries at the Sheldon!
ST. LOUIS – It’s hot outside and humid! Why not hit the links inside and be surrounded by works of art? That’s what is happening now until August 28th at The Sheldon Concert Hall and Galleries. Different artists have created 9 holes of mini-golf for guests to enjoy. It’s a great place for the family to enjoy the day. Golf the Galleries at The Sheldon is going on now until August 28th. Learn more at TheSheldon.org.
Sugarfire and Volpi combine all STL favorites into one sandwich
ST. LOUIS – August is National Sandwich Month and to celebrate Sugarfire and Volpi blessed us with a sandwich. Here’s a sneak peek at the ingredients and watch us assemble this sweet sandwich that can be from now until August 7. It’s available at Olivette and Downtown locations. For every sandwich sold, Volpi is donating $2 to Operation Food Search to help fight food insecurity. Keep an eye out for more collaborations from Sugarfire throughout the month.
Flooded University City homeowners want to be part of a buy-out
Homeowners slammed by recent flooding are pleading for a promised buyout from the government. They called "You Paid For It" for help.
Heat advisory in effect Tuesday, storms coming Wednesday afternoon
ST. LOUIS – The heat advisory for the St. Louis area is still in effect Tuesday. It’s expected to be in the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon and will feel around 100+ with the humidity. It will be mostly clear Tuesday night and 78 degrees again out the door Wednesday morning with warm and steamy afternoon storms.
