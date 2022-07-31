www.thegraftonnews.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
Nipmuc Nation hosts first-ever Pow Wow at VFW in South Grafton
SOUTH GRAFTON -- Long before there was a VFW, or a school, or even a town, Native Americans lived here. On July 31, the Nipmuc Nation celebrated that longevity, and resilience, with its first-ever Pow Wow in the back of the VFW. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
Spend a hot August night (or two) with these local summer concerts
Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Riley-Pappas Performance Pavilion, Pappas Recreation Complex. Rain date the following Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. GRAFTON. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Common. Presented by Grafton Recreation. For updates, visit the Grafton Rec Facebook page. Aug. 3 -- Kelly...
From goal scorer to shut-down defender; no worries for Vitor Tassinari
GRAFTON -- When Grafton High varsity head coach Dave Mitchell looked up and down his roster in the early-goings of the 2021 season, he knew that some fine tuning would be necessary to increase the team’s chances for success. One of the moves was to tap sophomore striker Vitor...
Worcester County jail receives grant to help inmate re-entry programs
WEST BOYLSTON -- Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis has announced that the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction is an FY23 Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Adult Education in Correctional Institutions grant recipient. With this grant award, the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction will receive $385,000 to expand and continue providing inmate educational opportunities within its West Boylston correctional facility.
