My Boyfriend’s Kids Don’t Treat Me With Basic Respect

Dump him…. It will never get better….. he will become just like them in time! He’s just fooling you right now. Those kids are what they see and if you think it’s all their mom then you are wrong! Save yourself while you can and before your life is too far invested to get yourself back together
He should teach his kids some manners..!? Looks like that's not happening.. Once the ex doesn't like you.. You pretty much don't have a prayer.. Not fair to you good luck 🤞
Maybe the reason why the kids don't respect you is the father doesn't respect you. Maybe the reason he doesn't respect you is you have no respect for yourself. You stayed for five years waiting on the world to change, holding your breath. You accepted being treated as less from the start. Why expect this man to stand up for you...you've been there five years, so it's not like you're going anywhere. Being that dedicated isn't positive. If you want change, leave him. Maybe he'll do what's necessary to to be with you or he won't. You need to know so you can breathe again.
Comments / 31