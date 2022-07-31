ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police investigating shooting in the West End

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago
local12.com

WKRC

Man killed by train in Evendale

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train in Sharonville. Police were called to the tracks near East Sharon Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. They believe the man had been traveling on the train. He was apparently from out of state.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in

CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
CHEVIOT, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway

DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in I-471 crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced an eight-count indictment Wednesday against the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, includes upgraded charges of aggravated murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and attempted aggravated murder for shooting...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead after overnight West End shooting

CINCINNATI — "We got a family out here hurting right now because of something like this," said community activist Mitchell Morris. He said it does not matter who you are or what neighborhood you are from, gun violence needs to stop. The most recent homicide shows that no one...
CINCINNATI, OH

