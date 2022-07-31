Police investigating shooting in the West End

local12.com
WKRC
Man killed by train in Evendale
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was hit by a train in Sharonville. Police were called to the tracks near East Sharon Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. They believe the man had been traveling on the train. He was apparently from out of state.
At least 1 dead after crash on Westwood Northern Blvd
Westwood Northern Boulevard will be shut down between Sutter Avenue and Beekman Street through the morning rush hour.
WLWT 5
2 arrested after assaulting, shooting woman in face during break-in
CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested in connection to the assault and shooting of a woman inside her home on Delhi Avenue. According to court documents, Andre Green, 28, and Johann Hart, 18, are both facing felonious assault charges after a woman was shot in the face after being assaulted in her home.
WKRC
Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
‘Badly decomposed’ body found in basement of Dayton apartment building; investigation underway
DAYTON — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in the basement of an apartment building in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a vacant apartment building in the first block of Maylan Drive around 3:00 a.m. as part of a separate grand theft auto investigation, according to Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.
Fox 19
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30. Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Fox 19
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
WLWT 5
Father of patient charged for threatening to shoot Cincinnati Children's security officers
CINCINNATI — The father of a Cincinnati Children's Hospital patient has been charged with aggravated menacing. He's accused of threatening to shoot security officers at the Liberty Township Campus. Now, from jail, comes a teary apology. "I apologize for my mouth. For me running it. I'll do anything to...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the West End early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m. They found a man who...
Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl
A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underaged girls.
WKRC
Man accused of killing officer indicted on 8 charges
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced an eight-count indictment Wednesday against the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The indictment against Kelvin Vickers, 21, of Boston, includes upgraded charges of aggravated murder for Mazurkiewicz's death and attempted aggravated murder for shooting...
WKRC
Fire department: Children playing with lighters start fire at Avondale home
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews put out a fire in Avondale Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the second floor of a home on Harvey Avenue in Avondale around 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. Everyone was able to escape the home safely. Two firefighters...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
WLWT 5
1 dead after overnight West End shooting
CINCINNATI — "We got a family out here hurting right now because of something like this," said community activist Mitchell Morris. He said it does not matter who you are or what neighborhood you are from, gun violence needs to stop. The most recent homicide shows that no one...
