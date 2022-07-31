Post Malone & Doja Cat Are “Happier”

wild941.com
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986
It’s no secret that Randy Travis will go down as one of the most influential country singers in the ’80s and ’90s, and his music will forever stand the test of time. I mean c’mon, I still continue to drown myself in “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Deeper Than the Holler” to this day. However, this may be a hot take, but I truly believe “Diggin’ Up Bones” is the best song Travis has ever released, straight […] The post On This Date: Randy Travis Released “Diggin’ Up Bones” Back In 1986 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
21 TV Shows That Ended In The Best Possible Way
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
Twitter Delivers New Legal Smackdown in Elon Musk Feud
Twitter’s lawyers assailed Elon Musk in a new court filing on Thursday, claiming that the billionaire is trying to extricate himself from his $44 billion acquisition agreement because “the stock market—and along with it, his massive personal wealth”—have declined in value.The attorneys rebuffed the notion that Musk had somehow been “hoodwinked” into agreeing to buy the company, noting that he is a “billionaire founder of multiple companies” and has been “advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers.”The filing, made in the Delaware Court of Chancery, was submitted in reply to a separate brief Musk had filed late last month. Strangely,...
