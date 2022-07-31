Top NY judge says she'll comply with vaccine mandate

What if one of the answers to America’s housing crisis is something that’s been staring us in the face?. Public housing — but not exactly the kind most people think of. Even before the pandemic, the nation had too few homes available to buy or rent. Housing prices were eating up bigger chunks of people’s budgets every year — and that was all before inflation started wreaking havoc on American bank accounts. Now, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to try to rein in inflation, one unfortunate but entirely predictable consequence is a reduction in home construction. With mortgage rates going up, fewer people are looking to buy, which means fewer private developers are launching projects compared to a year ago, unwilling to risk not landing a buyer. Housing experts warn that the longer this all drags on, the harder it will be to get new projects started later, worsening an already serious housing shortage.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO