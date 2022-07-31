Top NY judge says she'll comply with vaccine mandate

www.wgrz.com
tiredofitall
4d ago
Stop calling it a vaccine. A vaccine prohibits you from contracting a disease. It's a theraputic and it's not really even that. Now there only forcing it because we didn't comply. it's a power grab.
Linda brown
4d ago
I know quite a few ppl that didn't take the vaccine. Some got covid some didn't. My job mandated me. Now my left arm still hurt til this day.
Geri Rachuna
4d ago
then get her off the bench! she's part of the problem. I would go against the mandates! then she's a liberal. it's up to people if they want to wear one or not. you can't force people but yet here you are
‘Misled the public:’ Oversight launches investigation into nursing home COVID deaths
(The Center Square) – Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the House Oversight Committee have joined forces in an investigation over the thousands of nursing home deaths in New York state during COVID, saying New York Democrats ignored previous inquiries. The controversy began in 2020...
US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunization requirements, which were tightened after a major measles outbreak in 2019. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by families and Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group. The lawsuit challenged state rules adopted in 2019 that did away with religious exemptions for vaccines and narrowed eligibility for medical exemptions down to children with just a few rare conditions, like severe allergic reactions to a previous dose of vaccine or certain, severe immune system diseases. The state’s allowed exemptions follow guidelines from a federal advisory panel. The families argued the regulations violated their rights because school officials could deny requests on behalf of vulnerable children even when a doctor certified a medical need for an exemption.
Dr. Oz Has Weirdest Explanation For Why No One Is Donating To His Campaign
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in his adopted state of Pennsylvania, admits his campaign has struggled to raise money and he says it’s because Democrats are “clever” while Republicans mow their lawns. Oz spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, who pointed...
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
New York State Health Commissioner Declares Monekypox An ‘Imminent Threat To Public Health’
New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett has declared monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.” ABC News reports that “local health departments engaged in [monkeypox] response and prevention activities will be able to access additional State reimbursement.”. To address the concerns of Bassett and other...
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022
SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of...
Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills
Debt lawsuits — a byproduct of America's medical debt crisis — can ensnare not only patients but also those who help sick and older people be admitted to nursing homes, a KHN-NPR investigation finds.
A cautionary tale: SC woman lost $83 million to NY man known as the ‘lottery lawyer’
The week of one of the largest lottery drawings in history, a New York man who called himself the “lottery lawyer” was convicted of various charges relating to defrauding lottery winners, including a South Carolina woman who collected $877 million. A Brooklyn, New York, jury on Tuesday unanimously...
New York: 2022 Stimulus Check Update ($1,050)
Like many other states, New York has started mailing out stimulus checks for those who are in need of financial relief due to rising inflation. "Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this," the checks read.
Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic
A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
What Toobin says is a 'big deal' development in the Jan. 6 criminal probe
CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tells Anderson Cooper about the scale of the Department of Justice’s January 6 criminal probe, and the significance of new subpoenas in the investigation.
Nearly half of all states have now passed laws limiting authority to respond to public health emergencies
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
US mortgage lender to pay $20m in redlining case
A US lender will pay $20m (£16.5m) to settle claims of discrimination against minority homebuyers, the justice department says. Trident Mortgage Company, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is accused of discriminatory lending in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The funds will be used to increase credit opportunities in...
How state governments are reimagining American public housing
What if one of the answers to America’s housing crisis is something that’s been staring us in the face?. Public housing — but not exactly the kind most people think of. Even before the pandemic, the nation had too few homes available to buy or rent. Housing prices were eating up bigger chunks of people’s budgets every year — and that was all before inflation started wreaking havoc on American bank accounts. Now, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to try to rein in inflation, one unfortunate but entirely predictable consequence is a reduction in home construction. With mortgage rates going up, fewer people are looking to buy, which means fewer private developers are launching projects compared to a year ago, unwilling to risk not landing a buyer. Housing experts warn that the longer this all drags on, the harder it will be to get new projects started later, worsening an already serious housing shortage.
Harris Jewelry Defrauded Thousands of Servicemembers, Will Pay Millions in Fines
New York Attorney General joins with Federal Trade Commission to shutter fraudulent jewelry store. New York Attorney General Letitia James joined with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue an order effectively shuttering Harris Jewelry and recovering $34.2 million dollars for servicemembers defrauded by the company.
