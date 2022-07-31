ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Top NY judge says she'll comply with vaccine mandate

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgrz.com

Comments / 64

tiredofitall
4d ago

Stop calling it a vaccine. A vaccine prohibits you from contracting a disease. It's a theraputic and it's not really even that. Now there only forcing it because we didn't comply. it's a power grab.

Reply
13
Linda brown
4d ago

I know quite a few ppl that didn't take the vaccine. Some got covid some didn't. My job mandated me. Now my left arm still hurt til this day.

Reply(5)
10
Geri Rachuna
4d ago

then get her off the bench! she's part of the problem. I would go against the mandates! then she's a liberal. it's up to people if they want to wear one or not. you can't force people but yet here you are

Reply
6
Related
The Associated Press

US court sides with NY in fight over school vaccine rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday against a group of New York parents who sued after the state made it more difficult for children to get a medical exemption from school immunization requirements, which were tightened after a major measles outbreak in 2019. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit filed by families and Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group. The lawsuit challenged state rules adopted in 2019 that did away with religious exemptions for vaccines and narrowed eligibility for medical exemptions down to children with just a few rare conditions, like severe allergic reactions to a previous dose of vaccine or certain, severe immune system diseases. The state’s allowed exemptions follow guidelines from a federal advisory panel. The families argued the regulations violated their rights because school officials could deny requests on behalf of vulnerable children even when a doctor certified a medical need for an exemption.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Vice

Landlords Broke AC Units and Called CPS to Force Out Tenants During the Pandemic

A Congressional investigation into four corporate landlords has revealed coercion, scare tactics, and deceit designed to force tenants from their homes during the height of the pandemic. An eviction moratorium was meant to protect vulnerable out-of-work people from ending up on the street during an unprecedented health disaster. But landlords...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hepatitis B#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Court Of Appeals
Ars Technica

NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected

The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says

During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Over 100 Companies Have Responded to Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. As the nation continues to grapple with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 case that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion in the US, over 100 companies have responded to the ruling by showing their support for reproductive rights.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control

ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
BBC

US mortgage lender to pay $20m in redlining case

A US lender will pay $20m (£16.5m) to settle claims of discrimination against minority homebuyers, the justice department says. Trident Mortgage Company, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is accused of discriminatory lending in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The funds will be used to increase credit opportunities in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vox

How state governments are reimagining American public housing

What if one of the answers to America’s housing crisis is something that’s been staring us in the face?. Public housing — but not exactly the kind most people think of. Even before the pandemic, the nation had too few homes available to buy or rent. Housing prices were eating up bigger chunks of people’s budgets every year — and that was all before inflation started wreaking havoc on American bank accounts. Now, with the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates to try to rein in inflation, one unfortunate but entirely predictable consequence is a reduction in home construction. With mortgage rates going up, fewer people are looking to buy, which means fewer private developers are launching projects compared to a year ago, unwilling to risk not landing a buyer. Housing experts warn that the longer this all drags on, the harder it will be to get new projects started later, worsening an already serious housing shortage.
REAL ESTATE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy