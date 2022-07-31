Disneyland’s Matterhorn was supposed to be candy. Here’s the story of Rock Candy Mountain.

www.sfgate.com
This heated folding chair will keep you warm through camping trips and outdoor activities
Although it gets cooler in the fall, we still spend a lot of time outdoors. Between camping, watching outdoor sports, and hanging by the fire pit, there are many occasions where you’ll be cold and a jacket simply won’t solve. That’s why the POP heated camping chair, dubbed The Hot Seat, will be your new favorite fall must-have.
