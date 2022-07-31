Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns

triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Chicken barbecue, educators hired
The Manor Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue Aug. 13 in the Roberts Roofing parking lot, 89 Manor-Harrison City Road, Manor, from 11 a.m. until sellout. The meals are $10 for a half chicken, roll, applesauce, cookies and a drink. The parking lot is between Manor Gille and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem to stress student engagement, library access as fall classes near
Greensburg Salem’s younger students will be spending more time in their school library when fall classes begin, while teachers will be increasing their efforts to engage all students in learning. Those are among plans Superintendent Ken Bissell has set forth for the 2022-23 school year, which will see students...
Pittsburgh Public Schools says there is no seat gap for upcoming school year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The school year is just around the corner, but a challenge that still persists is getting the kids there. The nationwide bus driver shortages continue, and districts have had to get innovative. Pittsburgh Public Schools buses thousands of children a day, and last year some students did not have a seat on the bus at the beginning of the school year. This year, PPS said that should not be the case this upcoming school year, but it wasn't easy getting to this point. "We're hauling the most precious cargo. We're transporting somebody else's children," Scott Labay with Krise...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants
Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville area: Car shows, school supply drive, Fairview Park Association picnic, more
Email news briefs and event listings to pvarine@triblive.com. Lions Clubs in Delmont and Murrysville will host a car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Delmont Fire Department. The cost is $10 to enter a car. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 participants,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Long-running Oakmont Street Sale continues to impress
Oakmont had one of its longest-running events on July 30 when the borough put on the Oakmont Street Sale. A local tradition since the 1960s, the Street Sale had a carnival-like atmosphere and featured a wide array of businesses and performers both from the Oakmont-Verona area and the Pittsburgh region at large.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon again denies Norwin's request to waive $15K permit fee
The North Huntingdon commissioners reaffirmed their decision to deny a request from the Norwin School District to waive a $15,755 building permit fee needed to make necessary repairs to a school roof. The commissioners voted 6-1 to deny the district’s request as it is facing $1 million in needed roof...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employee shortage shutters Prantl's Bakery stores in North Huntingdon, Squirrel Hill
Prantl’s Bakery is temporarily closing its North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores starting next week because of a lack of employees, according to owner Joe Cugliari. He said a store needs about 10 employees to function properly. “We were operating with four,” he said. It’s a problem many...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Golf notebook: Strong finish lifts Jimmy Ellis to Pittsburgh Classic title
Amateur Jimmy Ellis of Venetia birdied the final two holes and rallied to win the Pittsburgh Classic at St. Clair Country Club. Ellis was trailing first-round leader Greensburg amateur Kevin Fajt when he made the final charge. Ellis shot a 3-under par round 69 and finished 8-under 136. Fajt, who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin dropped from ex-director's lawsuit
Norwin School District is no longer a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from a dispute between a former board president and a current board member. Both Brian Carlton of North Huntingdon, who lost his bid for reelection to the school board in November 2021, and his wife Margaret Carlton, who is a teacher in the Norwin, have withdrawn their complaints against the district in the lawsuit they filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh on March 21, according to court documents.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteer caretakers of centuries-old Western Pa. cemeteries have lonely jobs
Standing among weathered gray stones and freshly cut grass, it can be difficult to fathom the decades of choked-backed tears and carefully placed flowers once present in some of the quietest parts of Western Pennsylvania. The region is home to dozens of cemeteries that date to the 18th and 19th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars girls soccer makes preseason top 10 in national poll
By winning three consecutive WPIAL and PIAA championships, it’s clear that Mars girls soccer is one of the top programs in the state. The Fightin’ Planets are one of the top teams in the country, too. After going 20-0-1 last season, Mars is ranked sixth in the nation...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making quarterly service changes, closing two park-and-ride lots
PITTSBURGH — Schedule changes on many Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will take effect Sunday, Sept. 4. Among the changes: 67 Monroeville bus service will include two new inbound trips on weekdays, and the short outbound trips will be extended to Monroeville Mall. Four weekday trips will also be added to the 93 Lawrenceville-Hazelwood bus route.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida
A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
wtae.com
No record of McKeesport or its contractors notifying PA One Call prior to explosion at worksite
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed there's no record of the contractors or the city of McKeesport notifying Pennsylvania One Call of the work being done at the city-owned former YWCA building which precededan explosion there Tuesday morning. Such notification is required by state law, so...
ahn.org
Construction at AHN West Penn Hospital to Impact Traffic Patterns Around Facility
PITTSBURGH, PA - AHN West Penn Hospital is installing two new air handlers this weekend as part of a major construction project that will support new diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment capabilities at the hospital. The work is being done around the clock, August 4-7, beginning at 6 a.m. and lasting through Sunday at noon, weather permitting.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Musical bingo, car cruise, Fun Fest
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
