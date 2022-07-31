www.millburysutton.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
What's Up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Aug. 4-10
Small Business Recovery Grants: Applications are now available for the town's Small Business Recovery Grant program. Details on eligibility, restrictions, etc. may be found via https://www.millburyma.gov/home/news/small-business-recovery-grant-application-available-now Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Recycling Stickers: Stickers for the Recycling Center are now on sale...
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Former basketball teammates from Winchendon killed in crash
TEMPLETON — Two 22-year-old friends were killed and another was seriously injured in a single-car crash early Sunday morning. Nickolas Roy and Scott D. Laverdure, both of Winchendon, are the names of the deceased. Both are 2018 graduates of Murdock High School, where they both were basketball stars. ...
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
Programs with the Sutton Senior Center: Sign up for noon luncheons
Learn what’s happening in town. Refreshments provided. Aug. 12; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- jambalaya. $3 per person. Aug. 23; RSVP by Aug. 10 -- omelet. $3 per person. RSVP with Michelle Saucier, 508-234-0703. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Midday Matinee.
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
Sutton Fire Logs, week of July 25-31
11:39 a.m.: Medical Emergency – Ledge Street. Duty crew and MedStar ALS responded for a person with edema and back pain that needed to be transported to the hospital. 8:39 a.m.: Medical Emergency – Depot Street. Duty crew and MedStar ALS responded for an unknown medical. There were no issues, and a patient refusal was obtained.
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
DJ takes last call as he retires from SPD
STERLING — The nearly seven-minute-long last call posted to social media is a testament to how well-respected and loved Detective David “DJ” Johnson is. Johnson, a longstanding member of the Sterling Police Department who is retiring from law enforcement, had his last shift on Friday, July 29, after nearly 30 years of service to the town and its residents.
Former Future Hoops Players Killed In Overnight Weekend Crash In Templeton
Two former basketball players who came up through a local club in central Massachusetts have died in an overnight weekend car crash in Templeton, authorities said. Nick Roy and Scott Laverdure were killed in the crash that occurred in the area of 502 Baldwinville Road around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, Templeton Police said on Facebook.
