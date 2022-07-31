One killed, one arrested in Princeton shooting

whopam.com
Gun used in Princeton murder was stolen
The gun used in a murder Saturday night in Princeton had been stolen. Princeton police say they received a report Wednesday that a gun had been stolen at some point out of a home in the 300 block of Mechanic Street. Investigation determined that handgun had allegedly been used by...
Stolen car recovered, Madisonville woman arrested
A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in Princeton and a Madisonville woman was arrested. Princeton police were called to a disturbance at the American Inn about 7:30 p.m. and a computer check showed one of the automobiles involved had been reported stolen in Madisonville. Further investigation led to the arrest...
HPD investigating Calvin Drive burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Wednesday afternoon on Calvin Drive. Suspects made forced entry into the apartment between 5:30 and 6 p.m. and took a Playstation 4, games and other equipment, according to the report filed with HPD. Total value of the stolen property is listed at $750.
Suspect in Marathon robbery arraigned
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man accused of robbing the North Main Street Marathon gas station in March. Public defender Eric Bearden entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery and kidnapping on behalf of 26-year old Ronald Aldridge of Hopkinsville. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
Mental health evaluation still pending in Richard Street murder case
Daron Bell, the man charged in the February fatal shooting of Gregory Burse, is still awaiting a mental health evaluation and proceedings were continued once again in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. A court order has already been issued for Bell to be evaluated by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Complex,...
kbsi23.com
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
Plea deal reached for Clarksville man who led police on pursuit
A plea deal was reached Thursday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a Clarksville man with a long criminal history who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit in February. The original arrest citation from Hopkinsville police for 43-year old Damien Gray of Clarksville says officers received a call...
Man with gunshot wound is likely a suspect in Logan County home invasion
The man who arrived at Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning is thought to be connected to a home invasion investigation in Logan County where the homeowner fired a gun at the intruder. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday...
Two Charged After Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Hopkinsville man and woman have been charged after a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville that sent them and three kids to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 31-year-old Daniel Hart was southbound when it ran off the road and hit a culvert.
Police determine Monday morning shooting happened in Logan County, not Fairview
Investigators have determined the man who went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Monday morning sustained the injury during some type of altercation in Logan County. The victim had told Hopkinsville police he was shot at a party in the area of the...
Accident Claims Life Of Murray Woman
Calloway County, Ky.–A single vehicle accident on Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County claimed the life of a 75-year-old Murray woman Wednesday. On Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022 at approximately 3:20 pm, Calloway County E911 Communications Center received a call reporting a single vehicle injury collision at the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road.
Murray woman killed in single-car accident
A Murray woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Calloway County. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 75-year old Diana Smith of Murray was southbound on Murray-Paris Road about 3:20 p.m. when for unknown reasons she ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Motorcyclist killed in Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Monday afternoon on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened about 2:30 p.m. near Hillcrest Drive and involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to Clarksville police, who have identified the victim as 33-year-old Michael Nulty of Palmyra.
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
Man served with indictment warrant for manslaughter
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection with a drug overdose death from May of this year. In addition to the manslaughter count, 32-year old Jeremy Ryan Smith of Hopkinsville is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives).
Man shot in Logan County KY seeks help at Todd County KY hospital
Todd County, KY (WZTV) — The Todd County Sheriff's Office shared a man walked into the Jennie Stuart Medical Center early Monday morning with a gunshot wound. Police say the man explained he was at a party in the Fairview area when he was shot. The man added his vehicle had been left in a field in the area as he was brought to the hospital by a different private vehicle.
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Man arrested after pursuit
A pursuit Sunday morning that began at North Drive and West Seventh Street ended with the arrest of a Hopkinsville man on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police attempted to stop 30-year old Deante Sharpe of Hopkinsville failed to stop at a red light. Sharpe then made several turns and ran stop...
Arrest made after Hopkinsville shots fired incident
An arrest has been made for a shots fired incident from Sunday night on South Main Street. Hopkinsville police charged 20-year old Thomas Welch of Hopkinsville with felony wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and violation of an EPO. Welch allegedly fired multiple rounds just before 7 p.m. into a vehicle in...
