Inside Training Camp: David Carr Goes 1-on-1 with Derek Carr

By Jairo Alvarado
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr goes on the mic with his brother on the status of the team during training camp.

Back Together Saturday brought in a brotherly reunion between NFL Network’s David Carr and his brother, Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr.

“All I've had to listen to is all the Super Bowl contenders across the AFC, and guess what? We’re here with another one,” said David Carr before interviewing his younger brother.

Inside the Raiders indoor state-of-the-art training facilities, Carr brothers got together to give us an update of how it’s been collaborating with new head coach Josh McDaniels and how things are coming along with the reunion of his college teammate, Davante Adams.

“Yeah, it's been really cool. I'm learning a new offense. I'm trying my best to execute the way Josh [McDaniels] wants me to,” said Derek Carr. “You got different philosophies, different play callers, [different coaches want it done a different way] same play, but I want it thrown here. So just growing through that and what coverages that you want me to do this.”

Something that Carr has come accustomed to during the offseason has been working under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, but this year he’s working under a coach with multiple Super Bowl championships and one who has trained players like Tom Brady.

“The conversations that we're having are deeper and I think it's nice because I've played a lot of football, should be my ninth year, he's coached Tom Brady and all these, Jimmy [Garoppolo] and Matt [Cassell]. He's coached a lot of guys that have been so successful, so he has a lot of experience to draw from,” added Carr.

It’s been nine years since the former Fresno State Bulldogs have played together.

While it has been years in the making, the two players never stopped practicing with each other.

“Yeah, we have been training with each other until I moved to Nevada. We've been playing, we've been throwing, we've been doing all those things together. As soon as we left college, we were still working together, even in the Bay Area, we lived really close to each other,” said Carr.

The All-Pro wide receiver reunites with Carr for the first time in nine years, and while things haven't been perfect the two are shaking up the rust and preparing for the regular season.

Earlier in the week the Silver and Black were among the few teams to begin practice with pads on.

A head start to the preseason as they open up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game this upcoming Thursday.

